Gauahar Says 2nd Pregnancy ‘Feels Like More Effort’: ‘Zaid Would Call & I Had No Interest’ | Exclusive | Television News

Last Updated: July 01, 2025, 05:00 IST

Gauahar Khan recalls filming intense action scenes for Fauji 2.0 during her first trimester, feeling so drained that she didn’t even feel like talking to her husband.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announced their second pregnancy in April.

In April this year, Gauahar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar announced their second pregnancy. The couple shared the news with an adorable Instagram reel and soon love poured in from their industry peers. For the unversed, Gauahar and Zaid welcomed their first child in May 2023. Now, speaking exclusively to News18 Showsha, she reveals that though she has been through this experience earlier once, the second pregnancy has brought with it a fresh set of challenges.

“I can’t say that I’m more chill this time around. My second pregnancy is more difficult. Each pregnancy is very different and what you feel each time is different. There are too many myths surrounding pregnancy but the whole experience is very personal and it differs from one woman to another. You can’t say that yeh hi hota hai toh yeh hi hoga,” she tells us, thereby casting spotlight on an episode of her podcast MaaaNoranjan where she bust the myths surrounding C-section deliveries and natural births.

While emotional pangs are a part and parcel of every pregnancy, Gauahar draws attention on how her second pregnancy is also physically more laborious. “I’m not saying that my second pregnancy is mentally difficult because I know how it’s supposed to be dealt it with way. But physically, I feel different compared to what I was feeling when I was pregnant with Zehaan. This time, I think there’s a little more effort unlike the first time when I was doing things a little more effortlessly,” she remarks.

But that hasn’t stopped her from working. She, in fact, was performing stunts while filming Fauji 2.0 through her first trimester woes. “I was shooting for the climax sequence and had to do a lot of action and that was difficult. The first three months is the most difficult time of a pregnancy. You’ve nausea, you feel sick all the time, your taste has changed, you want to throw up and you feel weak. Zaid would call me and I would feel no interest in speaking to him because I would be so drained all the time. I felt like I couldn’t help myself physically at all,” she exclaims.

However, Gauahar is quick to add that pregnancies are equally tough for stay-at-home mothers and homemakers. “Every mother is courageous. Even if you aren’t going out to work, the work that you do at home is so much. We give less credit to mothers who’re homemakers. Cooking three meals for your child and rushing your toddler for potty training six-seven times a day is a lot of work! It doubles up if you’re a working mother. These days, we’ve a lot of help. I’m not discrediting them but if you’re a mother as involved as me, the work definitely is way more,” she states.

For the unversed, Gauahar and Zaid tied the knot in December 2020. They first met at a grocery store during the COVID-19 lockdown and later, Zaid reached out to her on social media.

Titas Chowdhury Titas Chowdhury is a Principal Correspondent at News18 Showsha. She writes about cinema, music and gender in cinema. Interviewing actors and filmmakers, writing about latest trends in showbiz and bringing break…Read More Titas Chowdhury is a Principal Correspondent at News18 Showsha. She writes about cinema, music and gender in cinema. Interviewing actors and filmmakers, writing about latest trends in showbiz and bringing break… Read More

First Published: