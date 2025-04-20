Gaurav Khanna To Make A Comeback In Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa? Actor Drops Hint: ‘Anuj Kapadia For Me Is…’

Last Updated: April 20, 2025, 09:42 IST

Gaurav Khanna, known for his much-loved portrayal of Anuj Kapadia in the popular TV show Anupamaa, won over audiences with his performance.

Gaurav Khanna, known for his much-loved portrayal of Anuj Kapadia in the popular TV show Anupamaa, won over audiences with his performance. So, when his character was suddenly written out, fans were left upset and confused. Rumours began to swirl, suggesting that Gaurav’s exit was due to a fallout with co-star Rupali Ganguly. Addressing the speculation in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actor finally set the record straight. When asked if he left the show because of a rift with Rupali, Gaurav dismissed the idea, saying that neither he nor anyone else playing Anuj would walk away from such an important role over personal issues.

He said, “Anuj Kapadia, for me, is a comma; there’s no fullstop. Rajan Sir hasn’t killed the character. It’s just that there’s no space in the story for him. But it is Indian Television. Anyone can be alive and there are many examples. However, that doesn’t mean that I’m coming back to the show. But never say never.”

Gaurav Khanna spoke about possibly returning to Anupamaa, saying it’s one of his favourite roles. He said, “Why not! It is one of my most cherished characters but I think every story has a texture.”

The 15-year time leap in Anupamaa in October 2024 saw the exit of several key characters, including that of Gaurav’s.

Gaurav received a lot of appreciation for his role as Anuj Kapadia in the popular show Anupamaa which also featured Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles. Fans loved the on-screen pairing of Gauarv and Rupali as Anuj and Anupama. Apart from Anupamaa, the actor has also appeared in shows like CID, Kumkum: Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan, Meri Doli Tere Angna, Jeevan Saathi, Sasural Simar Ka, Tere Bin and Gangaa.

After leaving Anupamaa, Gaurav Khanna took part in the cooking show Celebrity MasterChef. At first, it took him some time to impress the judges, but soon his cooking was praised and Gaurav ended up winning the show.

