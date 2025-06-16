Genelia Says She Works 10-Hour Shifts Amid Deepika’s Spirit Exit Row: ‘Tough But Not Impossible’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: June 17, 2025, 04:50 IST

Genelia Deshmukh has opened up about juggling professional commitments and motherhood, even as Deepika Padukone’s controversial exit from Spirit has reignited the conversation around work-life balance in the industry. In a recent chat with Zoom, Genelia revealed that while working long hours as a mother is difficult, it’s not unmanageable.

“It is tough but it is not impossible,” she shared. “I do work for 10 hours a day and there are days when the director asks to extend it to 11 or 12 hours. I think it’s fair but we just need time to make those adjustments. When you have a day or two where you have to overdo, it’s also an understanding and a process that needs to be done.”

The Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na actress is currently gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par opposite Aamir Khan. A spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, the film is a remake of the Spanish sports dramedy Champions and tells the story of a disgraced basketball coach who rediscovers himself by training a team of children with disabilities. Directed by RS Prasanna, it’s slated to hit theatres on June 20.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone recently exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, leading to intense media scrutiny and speculation. Reports suggest she had requested an 8-hour workday, a significant pay-check and profit-sharing, terms that reportedly didn’t align with the filmmaker’s expectations. While Deepika didn’t directly address the exit, she recently posted about staying true to herself, hinting at her priorities as a new mother.

Vanga, on the other hand, took to X with a cryptic post, accusing an unnamed actor of breaching trust and playing “#dirtyPRgames.” Without naming Deepika, he suggested someone had put down a younger actor while allegedly leaking story details. His statement read: “You didn’t get it. You won’t get it. You will never get it.”

Triptii Dimri, who rose to fame with Animal, is replacing Deepika in Spirit. The ongoing debate around work-life balance, particularly for women in the industry, continues to stir conversation.

