George Clooney, Amal Granted French Citizenship; Actor Praises France’s Privacy Laws | Hollywood News

George Clooney, Amal and their children are now French citizens. The actor has praised France’s privacy laws and says the country feels like home.

Hollywood star George Clooney has officially been granted French citizenship along with his wife, Amal Clooney, and their two children, according to an official decree published in France’s government gazette. The development confirms Clooney’s long-standing admiration for the country and its culture, something he openly spoke about earlier this month.

The announcement follows comments Clooney made in early December, when he praised France’s strict privacy laws, especially those protecting children from paparazzi attention. Speaking to RTL radio at the time, the actor highlighted how the country offers his family a sense of normalcy and security rarely found elsewhere.

“I love the French culture, your language, even if I’m still bad at it after 400 days of courses,” Clooney said in English during the interview.

“Here, they don’t take photos of kids. There aren’t any paparazzi hidden at the school gates. That’s number one for us,” he added.

Now a dual US-French citizen, Clooney’s attachment to Europe predates his 2014 marriage to Amal, a British-Lebanese human rights lawyer who speaks fluent French. Over the years, the couple have established homes across the continent, reflecting their preference for a more private, international lifestyle.

Clooney famously owns an estate in Italy’s Lake Como region, which he purchased in 2002. The couple also bought a historic manor in England and, in 2021, acquired a property in southern France — a former wine estate known as Domaine du Canadel, located near the village of Brignoles.

In addition to their European residences, Clooney and Amal own a New York apartment and a property in Kentucky. However, reports suggest they sold their homes in Los Angeles and Mexico over the past decade, further signalling a shift away from Hollywood-centric living.

The couple are parents to eight-year-old twins and are known for being fiercely protective of their children’s privacy. Clooney has previously stated that while their family travels frequently due to work commitments, France remains the place where they feel most at peace.

Clooney told RTL that although they are often on the move, their home in France “is where we’re happiest”.

Beyond his personal life, Clooney continues to be a prominent force in the film industry as an actor, director and producer. He is a two-time Academy Award winner, earning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Syriana in 2006 and another as a producer for Argo in 2012.

Clooney is not alone in his interest in French citizenship. American filmmaker Jim Jarmusch recently revealed that he, too, plans to apply for French nationality. Speaking to France Inter radio, Jarmusch said, “I would like a place that will allow me to escape from the United States,” adding that French culture was a major draw.

