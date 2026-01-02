George Clooney Fires Back At Donald Trump Over ‘Good News’ Remark On His French Citizenship | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 02, 2026, 22:09 IST

George Clooney issued a sharp response after Donald Trump mocked his and Amal Clooney’s French citizenship.

George Clooney has been known for caring about others and helping various communities. (Photo Credit: X)

George Clooney has responded after Donald Trump took a swipe at the actor and his wife Amal Clooney following reports that the couple have obtained French citizenship.

The former president, 79, addressed the news in a Truth Social post on Wednesday, December 31, reacting to reports that Clooney, 64, Amal, 47, and their eight-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, had become French citizens. Trump described the development as “good news” and referred to the couple as “two of the worst political prognosticators of all time.”

Trump’s post also included sharp criticism of France, claiming the country is “sadly, in the midst of a major crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration, much like we had under Sleepy Joe Biden.”

George Clooney’s Sharp Response

Clooney addressed Trump’s remarks in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on January 2. Responding with irony, the actor said, “I totally agree with the current president. We have to make America great again. We’ll start in November,” referencing the upcoming midterm elections. The statement was first shared with The Hollywood Reporter on New Year’s Day.

The exchange adds another chapter to the long-running public feud between Clooney and Trump, with the actor remaining one of the former president’s most outspoken critics in Hollywood.

Trump Revives Past Political Attacks

In his Truth Social post, Trump also revisited Clooney’s July 2024 op-ed for The New York Times, in which the actor urged then-President Joe Biden to step aside following his widely criticized performance during a June 2024 presidential debate.

Trump wrote, “Remember when Clooney, after the now infamous debate, dumped Joe during a fundraiser, only to go onto the side of another stellar candidate, Jamala(K!), who is now fighting it out with the worst governor in the Country, including Tim Waltz, Gavin Newscum, for who is going to lead the Democrats to their future defeat.”

The former president further claimed that “Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre movies.”

“He wasn’t a movie star at all, he was just an average guy who complained, constantly, about common sense in politics,” Trump added, before signing off with, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Clooney’s political views have previously put him at odds with Trump. In 2021, following the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, Clooney said on KCRW’s The Business podcast that the Trump name would be relegated to the “dustbin of history,” adding, “That name will now forever be associated with insurrection.”

Amal Clooney, a prominent human rights lawyer, has also been vocal in her criticism, stating in 2019 that Trump’s rhetoric toward the media makes “honest journalists all over the world more vulnerable to abuse.”

