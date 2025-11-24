সোমবার, ২৪ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:১৭ অপরাহ্ন
German Actor Udo Kier, Cult Horror And Hollywood Icon, Dies At 81 | Hollywood News
বিনোদন

German Actor Udo Kier, Cult Horror And Hollywood Icon, Dies At 81 | Hollywood News

  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ২৪ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
German Actor Udo Kier, Cult Horror And Hollywood Icon, Dies At 81 | Hollywood News


German actor Udo Kier, known for Mark of the Devil, Flesh for Frankenstein and Ace Ventura, has died at 81. The cult icon appeared in over 200 films across five decades.

Udo Kier, cult actor known for Mark of the Devil and Hollywood classics.

Global cinema lost one of its most recognisable faces this week, as veteran German actor Udo Kier — the man whose icy blue stare defined decades of horror, arthouse and fantasy films — died at 81. His partner, artist Delbert McBride, confirmed the news to Variety, marking the end of a remarkable career that spanned more than five decades and over 200 titles.

Kier was one of the rare performers who moved effortlessly between European arthouse, American comedies, cult horrors, music videos and acclaimed festival films. His filmography covered everything from Andy Warhol’s Frankenstein to Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, making him one of the most versatile European actors to cross over into Hollywood.

A career shaped by cult classics

Kier’s screen journey began with Road to Saint Tropez (1966) and Shameless (1968), but it was the 1970 horror hit Mark of the Devil that first made him a global cult figure. He gained further fame when he played the titular creatures in Paul Morrissey’s Flesh for Frankenstein (1973) and Blood for Dracula (1974), cementing his place in international genre cinema.

He later portrayed Dr. Henry Jekyll in Docteur Jekyll et les femmes (1981), continuing his streak of iconic horror characters.

A defining collaboration with Lars von Trier

Kier’s long association with Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier began in 1987 with Epidemic, where he appeared as a fictionalised version of himself. Over the next several decades, he became a recurring presence in Trier’s filmography, except for a handful of titles.

Hollywood films, music videos and voice roles

His American credits were equally varied — from Jim Carrey’s Ace Ventura to The Adventures of Pinocchio. Kier also appeared in music videos, including two tracks from Madonna’s 1992 album Erotica, and lent his distinctive baritone to animated favourites like Justice League (as Music Master) and The Batman (as Herbert Ziggler).

His final bow

Kier’s final performance was in The Secret Agent, a Brazilian political thriller that premiered at Cannes and was recently released in cinemas. The film has been selected as Brazil’s official entry for the next Academy Awards.

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18.

Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

November 24, 2025, 11:43 IST

