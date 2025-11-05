বুধবার, ০৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৮:৪৯ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘Getting Groped Is My Fault?’: Chinmayi Sripaada Slams Troll For Mocking Her Sexual Harassment Story | Regional Cinema News Babar Azam fails again! Pakistan star’s shocking slump continues – stats reveal the decline | Cricket News Hardik Pandya drops new post featuring Mahieka Sharma; photos and playful car-wash video go viral | Watch | Off the field News Khushi Kapoor Turns 25: Her Journey From The Archies To Fashion Icon | Movies News Virat Kohli turns 37: A journey through the records, milestones, and legacy of the King | Cricket News ঐকমত্য কমিশনের প্রয়োজনটা কী ছিল?— প্রশ্ন শামা ওবায়েদের ‘গণভোটে একমত হয়েও এখন যেন আকাশ থেকে পড়ছেন বিএনপি নেতারা’ রাবিতে গুড় সম্মেলনে অংশ নিল ৬ শতাধিক উদ্যোক্তা Mladen Zizovic cause of death: How did the football coach tragically pass away mid-game? | Football News ব্যর্থ হলে আর কোনো দিন নির্বাচনে আসবো না: মুফতি ফয়জুল করীম
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

‘Getting Groped Is My Fault?’: Chinmayi Sripaada Slams Troll For Mocking Her Sexual Harassment Story | Regional Cinema News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৬ সময় দেখুন
‘Getting Groped Is My Fault?’: Chinmayi Sripaada Slams Troll For Mocking Her Sexual Harassment Story | Regional Cinema News


Last Updated:

Chinmayi Sripaada responds to a troll referencing her sexual abuse by Vairamuthu, defends her activism, and highlights her marriage to Rahul Ravindran.

font
Singer Chinmayi Sripada called out a social media user on X (formerly Twitter) for referencing her past sexual harassment experience.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada called out a social media user on X (formerly Twitter) for referencing her past sexual harassment experience.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada isn’t one to stay silent when someone crosses the line, and this time, she had the perfect response for a troll who dragged up her past sexual harassment experience. The incident unfolded on X (formerly Twitter), after a post involving her husband Rahul Ravindran sparked a heated exchange online.

It all started when a quote from Rahul Ravindran went viral, where he said that after their marriage, it was entirely Chinmayi’s choice whether to wear a mangalsutra or not. Reacting to the wave of angry comments from some men, Chinmayi wrote, “He literally said it in some context on an interview which has become a tweet. The rage from the men calling him all sorts of abuses – I am worried for the women here truth be told.”

One user then made a nasty remark, saying, “you couldn’t save your a** when vairamuthu allegedly groped you but here you are worried for other women.” Chinmayi didn’t hold back and hit back saying, “Yes. Because getting groped and molested is MY fault. Why do men like you have to bring up my sexual harassment episode and my molester to prove some non-point? Just please vanish into thin air in Delhi so that I dont have to breathe it.”

Take a look:

Back in 2018, during India’s #MeToo movement, Chinmayi accused lyricist Vairamuthu of sexually harassing her during a concert trip to Switzerland in 2005. She also echoed allegations made by other women against powerful names in the music industry.

Her bold stance, however, came at a cost as she was later removed from the South Indian Cine, Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union (SICTADAU) after supporting women who had accused dubbing union president Radha Ravi of misconduct.

Chinmayi tied the knot with actor Rahul Ravindran on May 5, 2014, after dating for about a year. The couple, who announced their engagement in September 2013, welcomed twins, daughter Driptah and son Sharvas, on June 18, 2022.

First Published:

November 05, 2025, 08:06 IST

News movies regional-cinema ‘Getting Groped Is My Fault?’: Chinmayi Sripaada Slams Troll For Mocking Her Sexual Harassment Story
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Khushi Kapoor Turns 25: Her Journey From The Archies To Fashion Icon | Movies News

Khushi Kapoor Turns 25: Her Journey From The Archies To Fashion Icon | Movies News

ঐকমত্য কমিশনের প্রয়োজনটা কী ছিল?— প্রশ্ন শামা ওবায়েদের

ঐকমত্য কমিশনের প্রয়োজনটা কী ছিল?— প্রশ্ন শামা ওবায়েদের

‘গণভোটে একমত হয়েও এখন যেন আকাশ থেকে পড়ছেন বিএনপি নেতারা’

‘গণভোটে একমত হয়েও এখন যেন আকাশ থেকে পড়ছেন বিএনপি নেতারা’

ব্যর্থ হলে আর কোনো দিন নির্বাচনে আসবো না: মুফতি ফয়জুল করীম

ব্যর্থ হলে আর কোনো দিন নির্বাচনে আসবো না: মুফতি ফয়জুল করীম

Madhuri Dixit Dance Hits That Still Keep Us Grooving

Madhuri Dixit Dance Hits That Still Keep Us Grooving

কুমিল্লায় মনোনয়নবঞ্চিত দোলার সমর্থকদের সড়ক অবরোধ

কুমিল্লায় মনোনয়নবঞ্চিত দোলার সমর্থকদের সড়ক অবরোধ

আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
প্রধান উপদেষ্টার সাক্ষাৎ চায় জামায়াত
প্রধান উপদেষ্টার সাক্ষাৎ চায় জামায়াত
কালিয়াকৈরে ৫৪ তম সমবায় দিবস পালিত
কালিয়াকৈরে ৫৪ তম সমবায় দিবস পালিত
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
পঞ্চগড় জেলা সমিতি ঢাকা’র বার্ষিক সভা ও নতুন কমিটি গঠন
পঞ্চগড় জেলা সমিতি ঢাকা’র বার্ষিক সভা ও নতুন কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST