‘Getting Groped Is My Fault?’: Chinmayi Sripaada Slams Troll For Mocking Her Sexual Harassment Story | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: November 05, 2025, 08:06 IST

Chinmayi Sripaada responds to a troll referencing her sexual abuse by Vairamuthu, defends her activism, and highlights her marriage to Rahul Ravindran.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada called out a social media user on X (formerly Twitter) for referencing her past sexual harassment experience.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada isn’t one to stay silent when someone crosses the line, and this time, she had the perfect response for a troll who dragged up her past sexual harassment experience. The incident unfolded on X (formerly Twitter), after a post involving her husband Rahul Ravindran sparked a heated exchange online.

It all started when a quote from Rahul Ravindran went viral, where he said that after their marriage, it was entirely Chinmayi’s choice whether to wear a mangalsutra or not. Reacting to the wave of angry comments from some men, Chinmayi wrote, “He literally said it in some context on an interview which has become a tweet. The rage from the men calling him all sorts of abuses – I am worried for the women here truth be told.”

One user then made a nasty remark, saying, “you couldn’t save your a** when vairamuthu allegedly groped you but here you are worried for other women.” Chinmayi didn’t hold back and hit back saying, “Yes. Because getting groped and molested is MY fault. Why do men like you have to bring up my sexual harassment episode and my molester to prove some non-point? Just please vanish into thin air in Delhi so that I dont have to breathe it.”

Take a look:

Yes. Because getting groped and molested is MY fault.Why do men like you have to bring up my sexual harassment episode and my molester to prove some non-point?Just please vanish into thin air in Delhi so that I dont have to breathe it. https://t.co/18x0gNKTu2 — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 4, 2025

Back in 2018, during India’s #MeToo movement, Chinmayi accused lyricist Vairamuthu of sexually harassing her during a concert trip to Switzerland in 2005. She also echoed allegations made by other women against powerful names in the music industry.

Her bold stance, however, came at a cost as she was later removed from the South Indian Cine, Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union (SICTADAU) after supporting women who had accused dubbing union president Radha Ravi of misconduct.

Chinmayi tied the knot with actor Rahul Ravindran on May 5, 2014, after dating for about a year. The couple, who announced their engagement in September 2013, welcomed twins, daughter Driptah and son Sharvas, on June 18, 2022.

First Published: November 05, 2025, 08:06 IST

News movies regional-cinema ‘Getting Groped Is My Fault?’: Chinmayi Sripaada Slams Troll For Mocking Her Sexual Harassment Story