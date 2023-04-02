রবিবার , ২ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ১৯শে চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Gigi Hadid Visits Mumbai’s CSMT Station Without Security; Netizens Wonder ‘Nobody Recognised Her?’

A picture of Gigi Hadid from her visit to Mumbai's CSMT station has now gone viral on social media.
Gigi Hadid recently attended the opening ceremony of NMACC in Mumbai. The actress is making the most of her India trip.

Gigi Hadid is currently in Mumbai, India for the NMACC launch event. The supermodel is also making sure to make the most of her Mumbai trip. Having said that, on Sunday, the Hollywood star was recently spotted visiting the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station in the city. A photo of hers with her friends has now gone viral on social media.

Gigi was spotted donning smart casuals, while she was clicking a photo of the station. She was seen without any guards. A twitter user shared her photo and wrote, “The way GIGI HADID randomly went to CST station today without any guards and I couldn’t even meet her being in Mumbai is making me LOOK AT HER.”

Have a look at the photo :

Soon after the picture was shared online, several social media users reacted to it and wondered if nobody recognised the international star. “Funny how most of the common people didn’t recognise her they would think of her as another tourist,” one of the users wrote. “For most of them there she’s just another gori tourist. So no real need for any guards,” another tweet read.

Meanwhile, on the first day of the NMACC launch event, the fashion model made a stylish appearance in a multicoloured co-ord set, which comprised a bralette, a sheer long jacket, and flared pants, accompanied by delicate neck chains as accessories. Her makeup was bold, and she styled her hair in a half ponytail. She completed her look with kohl and eyeliner to accentuate her eyes and matte lipstick.

On the second day of the event, she made heads turn in a stunning white and gold embroidered saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She looked breathtakingly gorgeous flaunting the six-yard. Finding the right balance between elegance and charm, she posed for the shutterbugs. A video from the star-studded event showed her joining Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on stage for a brief dance performance.

Apart from Gigi, various other international celebrities were seen at the event. Right from Zendaya, Tom Holland, Kat Graham, Penelope Cruz to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, the stars set their best fashion foot forward and made heads turn on the red carpet.

