Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany Young And Byun Yo-Han Confirm Relationship, Say Marriage Is On The Cards | Hollywood News

Tiffany Young and Byun Yo-Han confirm their relationship after meeting on Uncle Samsik.

Girls’ Generation member Tiffany Young and actor Byeon Yo-Han aka Byun Yo-Han are confirmed to be dating. Though they are yet to decide on a wedding date, marriage is definitely on the cards. The news has left their fans excited and wanting to know more. Byun Yo-Han and Tiffany Young first met while working together on the Disney+ original series Uncle Samsik in 2024, sparking relationship rumours. They couple has now confirmed they’ve been going strong, and are ready to take the plunge.

On December 13, Byun Yo-Han’s agency TEAMHOPE issued a statement stating that the two were indeed dating, with marriage on mind. According to Ilgan Sports, they are planning to hold their wedding next fall.

Byun Yo-Han’s agency statement read, “Hello, this is TEAMHOPE, the agency representing actor Byeon Yo Han. The two actors are currently in a serious relationship with marriage in mind. While no specific schedule has been finalized yet, both actors have expressed their wish to inform their fans first as soon as their plans are decided. We sincerely thank you for your warm interest and kindly ask for your blessings, with prayers for grace and love on their journey ahead.”

Tiffany and Byun Yo-Han’s Disney+ show Uncle Samsik released in May 2024. While Byun played the role of an elite young politician named Kim San, Tiffany Young appeared as his love interest, Rachel Jung.

After meeting on its sets, they developed feelings for each other, and have been dating for a year and a half. Infact, Byun thanking Tiffany on various occasions, and during multiple interviews for being his “English teacher” fueled dating rumours.

If the wedding happens in the coming months, Tiffany will become the first member of Girls’ Generation to marry in 2026.

