‘Give Me One More Chance’: Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Appeal To Critics After Nadaaniyan Failure | Bollywood News

Ibrahim Ali Khan will soon make his theatrical debut with Diler.

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut with the movie Nadaaniyan was one of the most-awaited. But when the film finally hit theatres in March this year, it left many disappointed. Ibrahim was brutally trolled for his acting skills. The starkid and his debut movie received majorly negative reviews and became the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons. Months later, Ibrahim has now made an emotional appeal to critics, asking them to give him another chance.

In a recent interview with Esquire India, Ibrahim said, “Give me one more chance, man. Let’s have at it.” He also admitted that Nadaaniyan was a bad film and reacted to trolls saying, “There were people who were trolling it just because they heard that some other person was trolling it. That’s uncalled for, but if I now give a blockbuster in the future, I want the same kind of response. They should go mad after me.”

What Does Nadaaniyan Revolve Around?

Directed by Shauna Gautam, Nadaaniyan follows the story of Pia Jaisingh (played by Khushi), a wealthy girl who hires Arjun Mehta (played by Ibrahim), a talented boy hailing from a middle-class background, as her boyfriend to save herself from a tricky situation with her childhood friends. Their contractual relationship takes a serious turn when they end up falling in love with each other. However, ever since its release, the film has been facing criticism for its loose storyline and performances by Ibrahim and Khushi Kapoor.

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Other Projects

After Nadaaniyan, Ibrahim Ali Khan was also seen in Sarzameen, which also starred Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The film premiered on JioHotstar and received mixed reviews from all. Up next, Ibrahim will make his theatrical debut with Diler. It is a sports drama, which is directed by Kunal Deshmukh. However, not many details about the movie are known as of now.

