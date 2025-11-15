শনিবার, ১৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:২৯ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
কুষ্টিয়ায় উৎসবমুখর পরিবেশে অধ্যক্ষ সোহরাব উদ্দিনের গণসংযোগ ও পথসভা Globetrotter Event: SS Rajamouli’s Next Titled ‘Varanasi’, Mahesh Babu’s Powerful First Look Unveiled | Telugu Cinema News IPL 2026 Retention: Retained and released players with purse remaining for all IPL teams | Cricket News দলের সিদ্ধান্তে একজনকে মনোনয়ন দেওয়া হয়েছে: রাগীব রউফ চৌধুরী কুবি লেখক ফোরামের দায়িত্ব হস্তান্তর-শপথ পাঠ ও পুরস্কার বিতরণ Jaaved Jafferi Reveals Ajay Devgn Once Fed Him Bhaang: ‘Felt Like Falling Into A Black Hole’ | Bollywood News ‘2 ball idhar se, please’: Rishabh Pant’s quick suggestion turns into instant success for Kuldeep Yadav – watch | Cricket News সনাতনী হিন্দু সম্প্রদায়ের মাঝে নির্বাচনী গণসংযোগ: মাওলানা আবুল কালাম আজাদ ‘Life Comes Full Circle’: Priyadarshan’s Iconic Frame With Saif Ali Khan And Mohanlal On Haiwaan Sets | Bollywood News IND vs SA: Spinners dismantle South Africa on Day 2; Ravindra Jadeja shines with four-for as Proteas reduced to 93/7 | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Globetrotter Event: SS Rajamouli’s Next Titled ‘Varanasi’, Mahesh Babu’s Powerful First Look Unveiled | Telugu Cinema News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৭ সময় দেখুন
Globetrotter Event: SS Rajamouli’s Next Titled ‘Varanasi’, Mahesh Babu’s Powerful First Look Unveiled | Telugu Cinema News


Last Updated:

SS Rajamouli’s next film, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, is officially titled Varanasi. The makers unveiled the title and a striking visual at the GlobeTrotter event.

Mahesh Babu's first look from SS Rajamouli's upcoming film 'Varanasi' unveiled

Mahesh Babu’s first look from SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film ‘Varanasi’ unveiled

SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film, previously known as ‘SSMB29,’ has now been officially titled Varanasi. The title of the film starring Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran was unveiled at thr grand GlobeTrotter event held in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Saturday evening. Along with the title, the makers also unveiled an exciting visual from the film, revealing Mahesh Babu’s first look from the highly anticipated film.

Mahesh Babu’s First Look From SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi

A massive screen was set up at the Ramoji Film City for the announcement of the official title of the film, along with the first look. Several videos on social media show Mahesh Babu’s first look being displayed on the huge screen. The powerful teaser shows him holding a trishul, covered in blood and riding a bull. The film also seems to be a time-travel adventure, with #GlobeTrotter and #TimeTrotter appearing at the end of the teaser. The screen then displays ‘SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi,’ officially confirming it as the film’s title. Check it out below!

Earlier today, Priyanka Chopra shared a video as she headed to the Ramoji Film City for the event. She said, “Ok, it’s the big day. I am on my way to Ramoji Film City for the big GlobeTrotter event. I am so excited to see everyone there, but do bring your passports and make sure you’re safe. I will see you there. I will keep you posted on all the background stuff.”

A few days ago, the makers dropped the much-awaited first look of Priyanka Chopra from SS Rajamouli’s film ‘Varanasi’. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday night, the global star introduced her character, Mandakini, leaving fans awestruck with the film’s grand scale and her fiery avatar.

Meanwhile, the makers earlier shared the first look of Prithviraj Sukumaran, whose striking portrayal of Kumbha sent social media into a frenzy.

First Published:

November 15, 2025, 20:18 IST

News movies telugu-cinema Globetrotter Event: SS Rajamouli’s Next Titled ‘Varanasi’, Mahesh Babu’s Powerful First Look Unveiled
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
কুষ্টিয়ায় উৎসবমুখর পরিবেশে অধ্যক্ষ সোহরাব উদ্দিনের গণসংযোগ ও পথসভা

কুষ্টিয়ায় উৎসবমুখর পরিবেশে অধ্যক্ষ সোহরাব উদ্দিনের গণসংযোগ ও পথসভা

দলের সিদ্ধান্তে একজনকে মনোনয়ন দেওয়া হয়েছে: রাগীব রউফ চৌধুরী

দলের সিদ্ধান্তে একজনকে মনোনয়ন দেওয়া হয়েছে: রাগীব রউফ চৌধুরী

Jaaved Jafferi Reveals Ajay Devgn Once Fed Him Bhaang: ‘Felt Like Falling Into A Black Hole’ | Bollywood News

Jaaved Jafferi Reveals Ajay Devgn Once Fed Him Bhaang: ‘Felt Like Falling Into A Black Hole’ | Bollywood News

সনাতনী হিন্দু সম্প্রদায়ের মাঝে নির্বাচনী গণসংযোগ: মাওলানা আবুল কালাম আজাদ

সনাতনী হিন্দু সম্প্রদায়ের মাঝে নির্বাচনী গণসংযোগ: মাওলানা আবুল কালাম আজাদ

‘Life Comes Full Circle’: Priyadarshan’s Iconic Frame With Saif Ali Khan And Mohanlal On Haiwaan Sets | Bollywood News

‘Life Comes Full Circle’: Priyadarshan’s Iconic Frame With Saif Ali Khan And Mohanlal On Haiwaan Sets | Bollywood News

জামায়াতে ইসলামীর গণসংযোগে সরব পাইকগাছা পৌর এলাকা

জামায়াতে ইসলামীর গণসংযোগে সরব পাইকগাছা পৌর এলাকা

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST