Globetrotter Event: SS Rajamouli’s Next Titled ‘Varanasi’, Mahesh Babu’s Powerful First Look Unveiled | Telugu Cinema News

SS Rajamouli’s next film, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, is officially titled Varanasi. The makers unveiled the title and a striking visual at the GlobeTrotter event.

SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film, previously known as ‘SSMB29,’ has now been officially titled Varanasi. The title of the film starring Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran was unveiled at thr grand GlobeTrotter event held in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Saturday evening. Along with the title, the makers also unveiled an exciting visual from the film, revealing Mahesh Babu’s first look from the highly anticipated film.

A massive screen was set up at the Ramoji Film City for the announcement of the official title of the film, along with the first look. Several videos on social media show Mahesh Babu’s first look being displayed on the huge screen. The powerful teaser shows him holding a trishul, covered in blood and riding a bull. The film also seems to be a time-travel adventure, with #GlobeTrotter and #TimeTrotter appearing at the end of the teaser. The screen then displays ‘SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi,’ officially confirming it as the film’s title. Check it out below!

Earlier today, Priyanka Chopra shared a video as she headed to the Ramoji Film City for the event. She said, “Ok, it’s the big day. I am on my way to Ramoji Film City for the big GlobeTrotter event. I am so excited to see everyone there, but do bring your passports and make sure you’re safe. I will see you there. I will keep you posted on all the background stuff.”

A few days ago, the makers dropped the much-awaited first look of Priyanka Chopra from SS Rajamouli’s film ‘Varanasi’. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday night, the global star introduced her character, Mandakini, leaving fans awestruck with the film’s grand scale and her fiery avatar.

Meanwhile, the makers earlier shared the first look of Prithviraj Sukumaran, whose striking portrayal of Kumbha sent social media into a frenzy.

