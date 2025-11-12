Govinda Health Update: Actor ‘Advised To See Neurologist’ After ‘Heaviness In Head’, Says Manager | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 12, 2025, 10:32 IST

The doctors will examine Govinda soon and his medical reports are still awaited, as per his manager.

Govinda has not been seen in a film for many years now.

Bollywood actor Govinda, who is currently admitted to CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, is undergoing medical tests after being advised to consult a neurologist. Govinda was hospitalised late Tuesday night after he fainted at his residence in Mumbai. The 61-year-old star was rushed to CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, as confirmed by his friend and legal advisor Lalit Bindal. Now, his manager has shared an update on his health.

His manager, Shashi Sinha, revealed to IANS that the actor’s health is being closely monitored and that his reports are still awaited. Sinha shared, “He had a severe headache and felt heaviness in his head. He also felt dizzy, and because of that, he has been advised to see a neurologist. Doctors are conducting a check-up. He was admitted last night, and the doctor will examine him soon.”

The actor’s friend and legal advisor, Lalit Bindal, previously told NDTV, “He was given medicine after consulting a doctor and was admitted to the hospital in emergency at 1 am.” Govinda first took medication after a telephonic consultation with a doctor, but then had to be rushed to the hospital.

Govinda’s hospitalisation comes just a day after he was spotted visiting veteran actor Dharmendra, who was being treated at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. A paparazzi video of Govinda from outside the hospital had gone viral, showing the actor visibly emotional as he drove himself there.

This is the second time Govinda has been hospitalised within a year. In October last year, he was admitted to the same hospital after accidentally injuring his leg with a licensed revolver. The actor sustained a wound below his knee and underwent an hour-long surgery in the ICU to remove the bullet safely. Reports suggest that Govinda was preparing to travel to Kolkata and was putting his revolver back in the cupboard when it accidentally fired.

Meanwhile, Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, reached Mumbai last night, before the actor’s hospitalisation. She was spotted at the airport and asked about Dharmendra’s health. She said that while Govinda had already visited the veteran actor, she would also visit him soon. Sunita Ahuja prayed for Dharmendra’s speedy recovery. The veteran actor has now been discharged and will receive treatment at home.

