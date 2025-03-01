Advertise here
শনিবার , ১ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ১৬ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja BREAKS Silence On Living Separately: 'Ab Jawan Beti Hai, Hum Shorts…'

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১, ২০২৫ ৩:৪৮ অপরাহ্ণ
Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja BREAKS Silence On Living Separately: ‘Ab Jawan Beti Hai, Hum Shorts…’

Last Updated:

Sunita Ahuja opens up about living separately from Govinda, sharing the real reason behind their decision.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married for three decades now.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married for three decades now.

Rumours have been swirling about Bollywood star Govinda’s alleged divorce from his wife, Sunita Ahuja. Reports suggested that Sunita had sent Govinda a divorce notice six months ago, but according to the actor’s lawyer, the couple has now resolved their differences. Amidst the speculation, a video of Sunita has gone viral on social media, where she confidently declares that no one can separate her from Govinda.

In an interview with Hindi Rush, Sunita revealed that she and Govinda have been living in separate homes. She also mentioned celebrating her birthday alone for the past 12 years, which fuelled speculation about trouble in their marriage. Now, in the viral video, Sunita is seen explaining the real reason behind their separate living arrangements.

In the clip, Sunita says, “Alag-alag rehte hain matlab jab unhone politics join kiya tha tab meri beti jawaan ho rahi thi, toh saare karyakarta ghar par aate the. Ab jawaan beti hai, hum hain, hum shorts pehen ke ghar mein ghoomte hain, toh isliye humne saamne office le liya tha. Humko, mujhe aur Govinda ko is duniya mein agar koi alag kar de, kisi ka mai ka laal toh saamne aa jaye.” (We live separately because when Govinda joined politics, my daughter was growing up, and party workers would frequently visit our home. Since we would wear shorts and move around freely at home, we decided to get an office nearby. If anyone in this world dares to separate me and Govinda, let them come forward)

For the unversed, Govinda married Sunita in March 1987. The couple welcomed their daughter Tina in 1988 and also have a son, Yashvardhan. Sunita often shares pictures with Govinda and their children on social media, showcasing their close-knit family bond.

Earlier this week, several media reports claimed that Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have decided to part ways owing to constant disagreements and varied lifestyles. It was also said that Govinda’s growing closeness to a 30-year-old Marathi actress is reportedly a major factor in their alleged split. However, his team refused all unverified speculation.

