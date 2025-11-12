Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Prays For Dharmendra’s Recovery, Says ‘Punjabi Haar Nahi Maante’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 12, 2025, 09:55 IST

Sunita Ahuja said that she has been praying for Dharmendra’s health and will visit him soon.

Sunita said Dharmendra is her family’s most favourite actor.

Veteran actor Dharmendra’s health concerned his fans worldwide as the actor was hospitalised in Mumbai for several days. Many Bollywood celebs like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Govinda had reached Breach Candy Hospital to check on the veteran actor’s health. Recently, Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, was spotted at the Mumbai airport, where she told the media that she wished for Dharmendra’s speedy recovery.

When asked about Dharmendra’s health, Sunita Ahuja said, “Govinda gaye the kal milne unse, main Mumbai mein nahi thi. Woh humare family ke sabse favourite actor hai, woh He-Man hai. Main mata rani se kal se prarthna kar rahi hu ke woh jaldi se jaldi theek ho jaaye pehle ki tarah (Govinda went to meet him yesterday, but I wasn’t in Mumbai. He is our family’s favourite actor… our He-Man. I’ve been praying for his speedy recovery).”

“Meri dil se ye dua hai bas main acchi khabar sunn lu. Main bhi jaongi unko dekhne ke liye. Ho jaayenge woh theek. Punjabi log kabhi haar nahi maante. Ekdum first class ho jayenge woh (My prayer is just to hear some good news. I will also go to see him. He will get well. Punjabis never give up. He will be completely fine, first class),” Sunita added.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra was discharged earlier today and will be undergoing treatment at home. “Dharmendra ji was discharged from the hospital around 7:30 am. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him treatment at home,” Dr Pratit Samdani told PTI. He was seen going to his Juhu home in an ambulance. Doctors confirmed that his family, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, chose to continue his care at home.

As for Govinda, the actor was hospitalised late Tuesday night after he fainted at his residence in Mumbai. The 61-year-old star was rushed to CritiCare Hospital in Juhu following an episode of disorientation, confirmed his friend and legal advisor Lalit Bindal. “He was given medicine after consulting a doctor and was admitted to the hospital in emergency at 1 am,” Bindal told NDTV.

The actor has reportedly undergone several tests and is awaiting the results. No further details about his current condition have been shared yet. Govinda’s hospitalisation comes just a day after he was spotted visiting veteran actor Dharmendra at Breach Candy Hospital.

First Published: November 12, 2025, 09:55 IST

News movies bollywood Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Prays For Dharmendra’s Recovery, Says ‘Punjabi Haar Nahi Maante’