বুধবার, ১২ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:৩৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Prays For Dharmendra’s Recovery, Says ‘Punjabi Haar Nahi Maante’ | Bollywood News Who gets the biggest paycheck if Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah enter IPL auction? Ex-RCB star picks clear winner | Cricket News Dharmendra Discharged From Breach Candy Hospital After 3 Days, To Undergo Treatment At Home | Bollywood News ‘Koi mama chacha ka rishta to hai nahi’: Ex-KKR player defends Gautam Gambhir, slams bias talk over Harshit Rana | Cricket News IND vs SA: Boom time at Eden! Jasprit Bumrah leaves no stone unturned ahead of first Test | Cricket News Aryan Khan Birthday: Rising Beyond The Spotlight With Strength And Creativity | Movies News Flop show continues! Babar Azam adds another unwanted record to his name | Cricket News Pune offers to host RCB home ties in Gahunje | Cricket News Dharmendra Is ‘Responding To Treatment’; Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Trailer Postponed After Delhi Blast | Bollywood News K-Pop Star HyunA Collapses Mid-Performance At Macau Festival Amid Exhaustion And Memory Loss | Hollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Prays For Dharmendra’s Recovery, Says ‘Punjabi Haar Nahi Maante’ | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ১২ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Prays For Dharmendra’s Recovery, Says ‘Punjabi Haar Nahi Maante’ | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Sunita Ahuja said that she has been praying for Dharmendra’s health and will visit him soon.

Sunita said Dharmendra is her family's most favourite actor.

Sunita said Dharmendra is her family’s most favourite actor.

Veteran actor Dharmendra’s health concerned his fans worldwide as the actor was hospitalised in Mumbai for several days. Many Bollywood celebs like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Govinda had reached Breach Candy Hospital to check on the veteran actor’s health. Recently, Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, was spotted at the Mumbai airport, where she told the media that she wished for Dharmendra’s speedy recovery.

When asked about Dharmendra’s health, Sunita Ahuja said, “Govinda gaye the kal milne unse, main Mumbai mein nahi thi. Woh humare family ke sabse favourite actor hai, woh He-Man hai. Main mata rani se kal se prarthna kar rahi hu ke woh jaldi se jaldi theek ho jaaye pehle ki tarah (Govinda went to meet him yesterday, but I wasn’t in Mumbai. He is our family’s favourite actor… our He-Man. I’ve been praying for his speedy recovery).”

“Meri dil se ye dua hai bas main acchi khabar sunn lu. Main bhi jaongi unko dekhne ke liye. Ho jaayenge woh theek. Punjabi log kabhi haar nahi maante. Ekdum first class ho jayenge woh (My prayer is just to hear some good news. I will also go to see him. He will get well. Punjabis never give up. He will be completely fine, first class),” Sunita added.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra was discharged earlier today and will be undergoing treatment at home. “Dharmendra ji was discharged from the hospital around 7:30 am. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him treatment at home,” Dr Pratit Samdani told PTI. He was seen going to his Juhu home in an ambulance. Doctors confirmed that his family, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, chose to continue his care at home.

As for Govinda, the actor was hospitalised late Tuesday night after he fainted at his residence in Mumbai. The 61-year-old star was rushed to CritiCare Hospital in Juhu following an episode of disorientation, confirmed his friend and legal advisor Lalit Bindal. “He was given medicine after consulting a doctor and was admitted to the hospital in emergency at 1 am,” Bindal told NDTV.

The actor has reportedly undergone several tests and is awaiting the results. No further details about his current condition have been shared yet. Govinda’s hospitalisation comes just a day after he was spotted visiting veteran actor Dharmendra at Breach Candy Hospital.

Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentary in long-…Read More

Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentary in long-… Read More

First Published:

November 12, 2025, 09:55 IST

News movies bollywood Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Prays For Dharmendra’s Recovery, Says ‘Punjabi Haar Nahi Maante’
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Dharmendra Discharged From Breach Candy Hospital After 3 Days, To Undergo Treatment At Home | Bollywood News

Dharmendra Discharged From Breach Candy Hospital After 3 Days, To Undergo Treatment At Home | Bollywood News

Aryan Khan Birthday: Rising Beyond The Spotlight With Strength And Creativity | Movies News

Aryan Khan Birthday: Rising Beyond The Spotlight With Strength And Creativity | Movies News

Dharmendra Is ‘Responding To Treatment’; Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Trailer Postponed After Delhi Blast | Bollywood News

Dharmendra Is ‘Responding To Treatment’; Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Trailer Postponed After Delhi Blast | Bollywood News

K-Pop Star HyunA Collapses Mid-Performance At Macau Festival Amid Exhaustion And Memory Loss | Hollywood News

K-Pop Star HyunA Collapses Mid-Performance At Macau Festival Amid Exhaustion And Memory Loss | Hollywood News

দৌলতপুরে ফকির শফি মন্ডলের আখড়াবাড়িতে খেলাফত দিবস উপলক্ষে সাধুসঙ্গ অনুষ্ঠিত

দৌলতপুরে ফকির শফি মন্ডলের আখড়াবাড়িতে খেলাফত দিবস উপলক্ষে সাধুসঙ্গ অনুষ্ঠিত

Abhishek Bajaj Calls Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal ‘Social Parasite’, Denies Relationship With Donal Bisht | Exclusive | Television News

Abhishek Bajaj Calls Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal ‘Social Parasite’, Denies Relationship With Donal Bisht | Exclusive | Television News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST