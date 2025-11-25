মঙ্গলবার, ২৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০২:৫৭ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Recalls Last Meeting With Dharmendra: 'I Had Danced With Him…' | Bollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Recalls Last Meeting With Dharmendra: 'I Had Danced With Him…' | Bollywood News


As Dharmendra’s funeral draws the film industry together, Sunita Ahuja remembers him as her lifelong “childhood crush” and recalls their final meeting.

Sunita Ahuja remembers Dharmendra with an emotional tribute.

Indian cinema woke up to heartbreak as veteran actor Dharmendra passed away at his Juhu residence on Monday morning at the age of 89. The loss has left the film industry and fans across generations grieving, with emotional scenes unfolding at Pawan Hans Crematorium, where his last rites were performed under heavy security. His wife Hema Malini, sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and a long list of film stars — from Amitabh Bachchan to Salman Khan — gathered to bid him farewell. Amid the mourning, an emotional tribute came from Sunita Ahuja, wife of actor Govinda, who remembered Dharmendra not just as an icon but as the man she adored since childhood.

‘He Was My Childhood Crush’ — Sunita Ahuja Remembers Dharmendra

Speaking to Midday, Sunita shared how deeply his passing affected her.

“I was very sad; he was my childhood crush. The last time we met was when I had visited him during Ganesh Chaturthi. Esha Deol had hosted us at their home, and my son Yash and I went there. We met Dharmendra ji and Hema ji there.”

She recalled another cherished memory. “2 years back, we had even shared a stage, and I had danced with Dharamji at a reality show. My heart goes out to the family, and my deepest condolences to them. Dharamji was a legend, and the industry will surely remember him fondly. Matarani unki aatma ko shaanti de.”

Dharmendra’s Final Days

The actor had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on October 31 after experiencing breathlessness. Although his condition improved enough for him to be discharged, sources say his health worsened suddenly on Monday morning.

His funeral drew a massive turnout. Apart from his family, stars like Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Agastya Nanda, and many others were seen arriving to pay their respects.

A Final Screen Goodbye Awaits

Fans will see Dharmendra one last time on screen in Ikkis, set for release on December 25, 2025, featuring Agastya Nanda in the lead.

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18.

November 25, 2025, 13:02 IST

