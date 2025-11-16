রবিবার, ১৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:০৬ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Gujarati Actress Niilam Paanchal’s Cab Driver Abuses And Threatens Her, Ahmedabad Cops Step In | Regional Cinema News স্বপদে ফিরলেন বিএনপি নেতা মাসুদ আহম্মেদ তালুকদার IND vs SA: India captain Shubman Gill ruled out of Eden Gardens Test; BCCI shares latest update | Cricket News The Only Actor, A Star Kid, Who Managed To Scare Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan And Salman Khan With His Box Office Hits এইচএসসির পুনঃনিরীক্ষণের ফল প্রকাশ আজ, জানুন প্রক্রিয়া India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Ravindra Jadeja four-for puts India on top as South Africa collapse to 93/7 On This Day In 2001, This Film Arrived In Theatres And Opened The Door To The Most-Loved Magical World অস্ট্রেলিয়ার এমপিদের প্রতি তারেক রহমানের কৃতজ্ঞতা ‘শুধু রাজনীতিকে গণতান্ত্রিক করলে হবে না, অর্থনীতিকেও গণতান্ত্রিক করতে হবে’ ‘শিল্প-সাহিত্যে মাদরাসা শিক্ষার্থীদের নেতৃত্বে আসতে হবে’
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Gujarati Actress Niilam Paanchal’s Cab Driver Abuses And Threatens Her, Ahmedabad Cops Step In | Regional Cinema News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ১৬ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
Gujarati Actress Niilam Paanchal’s Cab Driver Abuses And Threatens Her, Ahmedabad Cops Step In | Regional Cinema News


Last Updated:

Niilam Paanchal missed her Shatabdi Express after a cab driver allegedly misbehaved and delayed her ride in Ahmedabad. Police are tracing the driver after her complaint.

font
Gujarati actor and national award winner Niilam Paanchal.

Gujarati actor and national award winner Niilam Paanchal.

Gujarati actor and national award winner Niilam Paanchal’s trip to catch a Mumbai-bound train on Friday took an alarming turn after her cab driver allegedly misbehaved with her, drove unusually slowly, and diverted from the normal route without explanation. The incident came to light when Paanchal immediately took to X to alert authorities, tagging both the Gujarat and Ahmedabad city police.

Paanchal had booked a cab from Bodakdev to Kalupur railway station to board the 2:50 pm Shatabdi Express. The ride-hailing app estimated a 30-minute journey, and she boarded the cab at 2 pm. But right from the start, she said, the situation felt off. “Right from the beginning, he was non-cooperative,” Paanchal told TOI, adding that he refused to assist with her luggage and asked her to keep it beside her on the back seat.

She said the driver moved at barely 30 km/h and soon took a detour that did not match the navigation map. When she asked about the change in route and the slow pace, he claimed there was heavy traffic and continued driving in silence. As minutes passed, she alleged that his behaviour became more aggressive. “Near Commerce College, when I asked him to drive faster, he threatened to drop me midway,” she said. Paanchal also stated that the driver abused her during the ride, leaving her worried she could be left stranded at any point.

The cab eventually reached Kalupur at 2:51 pm, just enough time for her to watch her train pull out of the station. By then, police officers who had noticed her posts on X had already arrived to trace her, but the cab had driven off before they could intervene.

Inspector H.R. Vaghela later said that Paanchal chose not to file an FIR and instead submitted a written complaint. “We are tracing the driver and will call him for questioning,” Vaghela confirmed. Ahmedabad Traffic Police also issued an update on X, stating that the actress was safe, the vehicle details had been logged, and efforts were underway to locate the cab and its driver.

First Published:

November 16, 2025, 09:31 IST

Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
স্বপদে ফিরলেন বিএনপি নেতা মাসুদ আহম্মেদ তালুকদার

স্বপদে ফিরলেন বিএনপি নেতা মাসুদ আহম্মেদ তালুকদার

The Only Actor, A Star Kid, Who Managed To Scare Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan And Salman Khan With His Box Office Hits

The Only Actor, A Star Kid, Who Managed To Scare Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan And Salman Khan With His Box Office Hits

On This Day In 2001, This Film Arrived In Theatres And Opened The Door To The Most-Loved Magical World

On This Day In 2001, This Film Arrived In Theatres And Opened The Door To The Most-Loved Magical World

অস্ট্রেলিয়ার এমপিদের প্রতি তারেক রহমানের কৃতজ্ঞতা

অস্ট্রেলিয়ার এমপিদের প্রতি তারেক রহমানের কৃতজ্ঞতা

‘শুধু রাজনীতিকে গণতান্ত্রিক করলে হবে না, অর্থনীতিকেও গণতান্ত্রিক করতে হবে’

‘শুধু রাজনীতিকে গণতান্ত্রিক করলে হবে না, অর্থনীতিকেও গণতান্ত্রিক করতে হবে’

Tech meets couture as Tamannaah and Shahid rule the Falguni Shane Peacock runway.

Tech meets couture as Tamannaah and Shahid rule the Falguni Shane Peacock runway.

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST