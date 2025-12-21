রবিবার, ২১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:৫৯ অপরাহ্ন
Gulshan Devaiah On Co-Star Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Wedding To Raj Nidimoru: ‘I Wasn’t Aware…’ | Telugu Cinema News

  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ২১ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Gulshan Devaiah On Co-Star Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Wedding To Raj Nidimoru: ‘I Wasn’t Aware…’ | Telugu Cinema News


Gulshan Devaiah says he had no idea about Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru’s wedding, despite having shot with her for Maa Inti Bangaram just days before the wedding.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1, in an intimate, traditional ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. The actress announced their wedding on social media by sharing dreamy pictures from the wedding, which was attended by their close family members. Soon after tying the knot, the actress resumed work and began shooting for her upcoming film, Maa Inti Bangaram. Now, her co-star Gulshan Devaiah has revealed that he was not aware of Samantha and Raj’s wedding, despite the fact that he shot with Samantha for the film just a few days before the wedding. He said that he was surprised to see Samantha and Raj’s wedding photos on social media.

Gulshan Devaiah Didn’t Know About Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru’s Wedding

In a conversation with Zoom, Gulshan Devaiah said that he saw pictures of Samantha and Raj’s wedding just days after shooting with the actress for Maa Inti Bangaram. “In the middle of this (Maa Inti Bangaram), they got married. I wasn’t aware of the wedding. Actually, I went and shot with her and came back. Three days after that, I see photos of the two of them. I was surprised,” said Gulshan.

Maa Inti Bangaram is produced by Raj Nidimoru, Samantha, and Himank Duvvuru. Meanwhile, Gulshan Devaiah and Raj worked together previously on Guns And Gulaabs, an Amazon Prime Video series starring Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.

Raj Nidimoru first worked with Samantha during the shooting of The Family Man season 2 in 2021. Their paths crossed again on the sets of Citadel: Honey Bunny, where Samantha starred opposite Varun Dhawan. Despite months of speculation, neither Samantha nor Raj publicly acknowledged their relationship. Their rare appearances together only strengthened rumours until Samantha finally confirmed their union shortly before the wedding.

Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. Their divorce made headlines and continued to fuel speculation around both actors’ personal lives for years. Chaitanya later married actor Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024. Raj Nidimoru, meanwhile, was earlier married to Shhyamali De.

December 21, 2025, 20:15 IST

