বিনোদন

Gulshan Devaiah Reveals Why He Once Quit A Film: ‘They Didn’t Pay Me And Behaved Badly With My Manager’ | Regional Cinema News

  আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ৮ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Last Updated:

Gulshan Devaiah quit a film over pay and mistreatment, critiques macho trends, and stars in Toxic with Yash, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria, releasing March 19, 2026.

Gulshan will next star opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Maa Inti Bangaram. (Photo Credit: X)

Gulshan Devaiah has opened up about quitting a film midway. In a recent interview, the actor claimed that he walked out of a project because of several factors. He claimed that he was not being paid well for the movie and also accused the makers of misbehaving with his manager.

In a chat with SCREEN, he said, “There are times when you feel on the first day of shoot itself, but I’ve followed through. I quit a film once because they didn’t pay me and behaved very badly with my manager. So, I checked the lapse date in my contract and realized they can’t sue me.”

When asked about the rise of morally ambiguous protagonists and the current obsession with ultra-macho looks, Gulshan Devaiah said he feels the line between heroes and villains has definitely blurred, citing how even leading men are now playing deeply flawed characters. He admitted he’s personally tired of the “everyone has a beard, everyone is doing Pushpa” phase, calling it a trend rather than a necessity.

“I just have a problem with everybody having a beard. Why does everybody need to have a beard? Everybody is doing Pushpa only. What’s the problem with clean-shaven? It’s just a trend. So is ultra machoism. It can be incredibly fun, but I’ve gotten tired after a point. Why is every leading man an ultra macho? I think that’s why Rishab cast me in Kantara because I wouldn’t approach it like just staring and not blinking at all. I would have a different way of still hitting those marks that are needed from the story perspective. Also, since people really love Atmaram (in Guns & Gulaabs, 2023), I have to keep reminding them that he’s not a nice guy. He may be cool and fun, but one should not get carried away and forget they’re extremely flawed characters. He’s considering killing children. Come on, who does that? That never burdened me, but later I realized he’s not a nice guy at all.”

Gulshan will be next seen in Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s next film, Maa Inti Bangaram. The star unveiled the project’s striking first look and confirmed the date for the trailer release recently. The announcement has reignited excitement for the actress’s highly anticipated return to Telugu films.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the first look, which immediately went viral. The actress is seen in a fierce look, wearing a saree and standing in a bus. Along with the first look, she also announced the trailer release date. “మీరు చూస్తా ఉండండి…#MaaIntiBangaaram మీ అందరీతో కలిసిపోతుంది #MiBTeaserTrailer out on 9th JAN at 10 AM Created by #RajNidimoru Directed by @nandureddyy Produced by @tralalamovingpictures,” read the caption. Fans also reacted with heart emojis.

First Published:

January 07, 2026, 21:39 IST

Anil Kapoor Celebrates 43 Years Of His Kannada Debut Pallavi Anu Pallavi, Rishab Shetty Reacts | Regional Cinema News

The Raja Saab: Makers Drop Another New Poster Featuring Prabhas Ahead Of Release, Fans React | Telugu Cinema News

Jung Kook Is On A Diet Ahead Of BTS Comeback, Reveals ‘I’m Eating Only One Meal A Day’ | Korean News

Kriti Sanon Flies To Udaipur With Kabir Bahia For Sister Nupur’s Wedding To Stebin Ben | Watch | Bollywood News

Nick Reiner’s High-Profile Lawyer Alan Jackson Abruptly Exits In His Parents’ Murder Case | Hollywood News

Nick Reiner Appears Tearful With Shaved Head At Arraignment In Parents’ Murder Case | Hollywood News

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
বিনামূল্যে ডেন্টাল পরামর্শ দিল ব্র্যাক হেলথকেয়ার উত্তরা সেন্টার
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
