Gulshan Devaiah Witnessed Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Love Story: ‘Didn’t See The Spark Initially But…’

Actor Gulshan Devaiah saw the sparks between Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on the set of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela. While he didn’t notice it initially, their relationship progressed quickly during the second shooting schedule. Deepika and Ranveer fell in love while working on the film and eventually got married in Italy in 2018. Gulshan Devaiah, who played a significant role in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic love saga shared in a recent interview that he saw their chemistry bloom with his eyes.

During a free flowing conversation with Jist Townhall, the Duranga actor recalled that the chemistry between Ranveer and Deepika sparked during the Udaipur schedule of the film, “I didn’t see the spark between them in the beginning. I think he was really into her. After around 25 days of the Mumbai schedule when we went to Udaipur, I was like, ‘What? When did this happen?’ I think he was really serious about her, but in my head, I was like, ‘Na, she isn’t falling for him.’ Sorry Ranveer. But they are together now,” he shared.

He added, “They are professional actors. The real chemistry is not seen on screen. We can’t put that on screen.”

Ranveer Singh had shared during his recent appearance at Koffee With Karan that within six months of dating, he knew Deepika was the one for him.

“So Ram-Leela happened and we were in this (dating period). At one point, when I felt right I decided she was the one,” Ranveer told Karan Johar on the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8. “So I thought before anything can happen just put a ring on it. I was in cahoots with my sister and mom, acquiring the ring. We (he and Deepika) were going on a holiday and I decided that I’d propose to her on the holiday. I got the ring. And, my folks were like, ‘Are you going to propose? You don’t want to consult her parents?’ I didn’t have that degree or maturity back then. I was like, ‘No, I’m marrying her so I’ll ask her.’ So we go to the Maldives and I secretly carry the ring with me and we do the sandbank adventure.”

Ranveer then explained how a boat took them to the middle of the sea and there was just one tiny sliver of sand in the midst of the sea. “It was just her and me in the middle of the sea. I was like, ‘This is the perfect scenario’,” he shared.

He continued, “They dropped us off and let and now it’s just her and me on the island and I popped the question, gave her the ring, she did not expect it, and she got emotional. And that was it, she said yes and I felt like the king of the world and then we were engaged.”

After coming back from the holiday, Ranveer and Deepika went straight to Bengaluru to break the news to Deepika’s family. But unfortunately, Deepika’s mother, Ujjala Padukone, didn’t approve of their relationship.

Recalling the moment, Ranveer said, “I was sitting at the head of the table with my hands and mouth engrossed and suddenly absolutely out of nowhere, she was like, ‘He proposed marriage to me and I said yes.’ And, there was just pin-drop silence. And Ujjala’s face has just gone cold. Everybody wanted it to be a happy, memorable moment but I could sense the undercurrents. Everything has happened- hugs and celebrations. We went back home. I went into a room in their Bengaluru home. And I put my ear to the door and outside Amma and Deepika were having it out. She was saying, ‘Who is this guy? He has proposed marriage and you said yes also? This whole drama was going on outside. And I was like, ‘God save us!’ Then it took obviously years and a lot of work on my part to kind of make a place in Amma’s heart but now I think it has happened and I’m one of her favourite people in the world.”

Deepika and Ranveer then got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy in 2018. They have worked together in several films together including Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and ’83.