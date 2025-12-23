মঙ্গলবার, ২৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:৫২ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee Jet Off For New Year Vacation With Kids

  আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২৩ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee Jet Off For New Year Vacation With Kids | Television News


Last Updated:

While their holiday destination is unknown, the family seemed quite excited for their getaway.

Gurmeet and Debina Bonnerjee are seen in Laughter Chef 3. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Gurmeet and Debina Bonnerjee are seen in Laughter Chef 3. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Amid their busy schedule for Laughter Chefs 3, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee took time out to enjoy a holiday vacation with their kids this season. The family of four was spotted at the airport early in the morning, looking excited for their getaway, though their destination remains a mystery.

In a clip from the terminal entrance, Gurmeet and Debina were seen standing behind their kids, who were adorably twinning with their parents. Both Gurmeet and Debina wore comfortable loungewear, while the kids carried tiny backpacks. Before heading inside, Debina playfully told the paparazzi, “Phir milenge agle saal.”

Gurmeet Choudhary- Debina Bonnerjee Celebrate Daughter’s Birthday

On November 8, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary celebrated their younger daughter Divisha’s birthday in front of the media. They, together with their daughters Lianna and Divisha, wore lovely red gowns for the ceremony. The couple cut a cake with their children, Lianna and Divisha, while singing ‘Happy Birthday, Divisha’ and celebrating. The cake was also distributed to the media people.

Debina Bonnerjee wore a gorgeous red dress with a ponytail, while her spouse Gurmeet wore a shimmering red shirt with black trousers and sunglasses. Divisha and Lianna, their kids, were seen wearing shiny crimson frocks. The family looked gorgeous and smiled as they enjoyed a nice time.

Gurmeet Choudhary- Debina Bonnerjee’s Story

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary first met on the set of the TV serial Ramayana, where they gained fame portraying Sita and Ram. Their on-screen chemistry quickly caught attention and blossomed off-screen as well. After dating for some time, the couple tied the knot in 2011. Today, they are proud parents of two lovely children and often share glimpses of their happy family life on social media. Earlier this year, they appeared together in Pati Patni Aur Panga, and now they are part of the Laughter Chefs 3 team.

First Published:

December 23, 2025, 14:15 IST

