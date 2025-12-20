Haarsh Limbachiyaa And Bharti Singh Finally Share Video Announcing Birth Of Second Baby Boy | Watch | Television News

Last Updated: December 20, 2025, 12:04 IST

Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh shared a video announcing the birth of their second baby boy, a day after welcoming him, delighting fans and friends online.

News18

Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh welcomed their second child on December 19, and while this news was confirmed by the cast of Laughter Chefs Season 3 as well, the couple didn’t share an official post on their social media until now. A day after becoming parents, Haarsh and Bharti shared a beautiful video announcing the birth of their second baby boy.

Taking to their Instagram, the couple shared a collaborative post in which the two clips show a beautiful cloth and announce that it’s a baby boy. Sharing the post, the couple wrote, “Limbachiya and sons 😍 again it’s a boy 👦.”

As soon as the couple shared the post, friends and fans started commenting on it. Rashami Desai wrote, “Congratulations to Gola and mummy-papa.” Adaa Khan shared, “Yeayyy, congratulations.” “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Pratik Sehajpal.

Fans too started commenting on the post. “Finallyyyyy 😭 Congratulations Bhaarsh 🥳🥹❤️ I hope the mumma and the baby both are fine and healthy 💯🧿 Touchwood kisi ki nazar na lage Limbachiyaa family ko 🧿🥹 Love you so much 🫂,” a fan shared. Another one commented, “Kaju has arrived ❤️ many many congratulations 🥳.” “Many many congratulations to both of you, Gola ka bhai barood aa gaya ❤️,” a third fan wrote.

About Bharti’s second baby

According to India Today, the comedian was rushed to the hospital early in the morning after her water broke. Bharti was supposed to shoot for the show Laughter Chefs that day, but the sudden situation led her to the hospital, where she delivered her son. Haarsh Limbachiyaa was present with her during the delivery.

Bharti Singh is known for her comic timing and joyful personality on Indian television. Haarsh Limbachiyaa began his journey as a writer, later becoming a host and creator. The two met on the sets of Comedy Circus in 2009 and eventually got married in 2017.

They are already parents to a son, Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa, fondly called Gola, who was born in 2022. Fans often see glimpses of their family life on social media and YouTube. Bharti and Haarsh also co-host a podcast together.

First Published: December 20, 2025, 12:04 IST

News movies television Haarsh Limbachiyaa And Bharti Singh Finally Share Video Announcing Birth Of Second Baby Boy | Watch