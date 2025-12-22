‘Had The Scariest Experience Of My Life’: Uorfi Javed Heads To Police Station At 5 AM, Leaves Fans Concerned | Television News

Last Updated: December 22, 2025, 11:46 IST

Uorfi Javed headed to the police station at 5 am with her sisters after a terrifying experience. Her sister Dolly said it’s her second time in a week feeling unsafe in Mumbai.

Reality show star Uorfi Javed has left fans concerned after she shared pictures from a police station in Mumbai. Early Monday morning, she took to her Instagram stories to share that she had a terrifying experience, and is currently at the police station with her sisters. While she didn’t exactly mention what happened, she revealed that she and her sisters haven’t slept for a minute. She called it the ‘scariest experience’ of her life. Meanwhile, her sister Dolly Javed also shared a note in which she mentioned that it’s her second time in a week feeling unsafe in Mumbai.

On Monday morning, Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram stories to share photos from Dadabhai Naoroji Police Station in Mumbai. One picture showed her and her sister at the police station. In her caption, Uorfi shared, “It’s 5 am and I’m at the police station. I had the scariest experience of my life. My sisters and I have not slept a minute. ” Soon after she shared the Instagram story, concerned fans asked what happened, and whether they are fine.

Meanwhile, Uorfi’s sister Dolly Javed re-shared her Instagram story and wrote, “F**king scariest shit ever. I THOUGHT BOMBAY WAS SAFE???!!!! This is my freaking second experience feeling disgusted and unsafe in a week. IN A WEEK PEOPLE.”

Uorfi Javed stepped into the entertainment industry with notable appearances in popular television shows such as Sony TV’s Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Kasautii Zindagi Ki 2, Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, and more. Besides this, Uorfi has also made a cameo appearance in Dibakar Banerjee’s film Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. She was next seen in Prime Video’s reality series Follow Kar Lo Yaar along with her sisters Dolly, Asfi and Urusa.

Uorfi rose to fame after participating in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. Most recently, she was a part of the Karan Johar-hosted show, The Traitors. She will be seen as a Mischief Maker in the upcoming season of Splitsvilla.

First Published: December 22, 2025, 11:37 IST

