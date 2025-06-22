Hailey Bieber Drops Unseen Pregnancy Photo Amid Divorce Rumors With Justin Bieber | See Here | Hollywood News

Last Updated: June 22, 2025, 21:33 IST

Hailey Bieber, entrepreneur, model, and now a mother, has stirred hearts and headlines once again. On June 22, the founder and creative lead of Rhode Beauty took to Instagram to share a deeply personal moment—a never-before-seen photograph from her pregnancy with her son, Jack Blues Bieber. The photo, a quiet tribute to the life-changing experience of motherhood, was paired with the caption: “June 22, 2024, now my baby is 10 months old” along with crying-face emojis.

Dressed in a soft blush-pink gown, her hands gently cradling her baby bump, and her sleek bob adding poise to her glow, Hailey’s post was equal parts elegant and emotional. For fans, it wasn’t just another celebrity snapshot—it was a glimpse into a private memory, a milestone moment revisited as her son nears his first birthday.

But the post comes at a complicated time for Hailey and her husband, pop star Justin Bieber. Whispers of strain in their marriage have been growing louder in recent weeks, triggered by subtle but telling moments. According to reports from The Sun, Hailey was seen twice in New York without her wedding ring—first during a casual breakfast at The Commerce Inn, and later while out with friends for a girls’ night. On both occasions, eyewitnesses noted how she seemed to deliberately showcase her bare left hand, leading to speculation that the gesture was more intentional than accidental.

This ringless appearance, paired with her emotionally reflective post, has added more fuel to the fire of growing rumors about trouble in the Bieber household. Insiders claim that Hailey is “fed up” with Justin’s unpredictable and, at times, self-destructive behavior. His recent antics include visits to strip clubs, sporadic and cryptic social media posts, and a Father’s Day celebration that turned heads not just for its extravagance—but for its omissions.

On what was his first Father’s Day as a dad, Justin shared photos of luxury gifts—a $38,000 Audemars Piguet watch and a customized bracelet engraved with his son’s name. Yet, Hailey and Jack were conspicuously missing from the posts. Instead, Justin shared cryptic reflections on “transactional relationships,” which many interpreted as subtle commentary on the state of his personal life.

Fans and sources close to the couple have observed changes in Justin’s online demeanor, noting erratic behavior and a noticeable decline in his usual tone. His posts have become increasingly enigmatic, and for a man who once publicly adored his wife, the recent digital silence on that front has been hard to ignore.

Still, not all signs point to an imminent split. A recent Vanity Fair profile offered a more nuanced look at the couple’s dynamic. The article suggested that despite the noise, Hailey and Justin remain committed to one another. It portrays Hailey as intensely focused on motherhood and on creating a safe, grounded life for their child. Justin, meanwhile, is reportedly navigating a phase of emotional growth—grappling with the pressures of fame, parenthood, and inner transformation.

And while her personal life may be under scrutiny, Hailey’s professional star continues to rise. Her skincare brand, Rhode, has officially joined the billion-dollar club after being acquired by E.l.f. Beauty in a massive $1 billion deal. The acquisition includes $600 million in cash, $200 million in E.l.f. stock, and up to $200 million in future performance-based payouts. As per Forbes, the deal not only solidifies Hailey’s position as a serious player in the beauty industry but also sets the stage for Rhode’s entry into Sephora stores across North America and the U.K. by year’s end.

With Rhode’s exponential growth and her role as a new mother, Hailey appears to be steering her life with grace and quiet strength, even as speculation swirls around her marriage. Her throwback photo wasn’t just about nostalgia—it was about anchoring herself to what matters most.

