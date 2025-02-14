Last Updated: February 14, 2025, 22:02 IST

Hansal Mehta called Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi starrer Dhoom Dhaam a ‘total riot’. In other news, after a brief relationship with Sushmita Sen in 2022, Lalit Modi has found love again.

Hansal Mehta Reviews Yami Gautam’s Film Dhoom Dhaam; Lalit Modi Confirms Break-Up With Sushmita Sen

Dhoom Dhaam, the Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi-led comedy adventure released on Netflix today, February 14. As the film begins its OTT journey, renowned director Hansal Mehta gave an early review and called it a “total riot.” Taking to Instagram, Mehta shared the poster of the film on his stories and wrote, “Dhoom Dhaam will be out on Netflix on February 14. It is a total riot. Should’ve been in the cinemas. Action, comedy romance and fun to be had in this enjoyable ride.”

IPL founder and former chairman Lalit Modi has found love again. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, he took to his Instagram to share a video montage featuring his ladylove Rima Bouri, thus confirming his breakup with Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen. In 2022, Lalit Modi shared pictures with Sushmita Sen from their Maldives vacation and announced their relationship. However, a few months later, rumours about their breakup swirled on the Internet.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, jailed for a Rs 200 crore extortion case, sent actress Jacqueline Fernandez a romantic letter and a private jet for Valentine’s Day. “Baby you are always flying around the world for work shoots, now with this Jet, your travel will be extremely easy at your choice, and convenience,” a part of Sukesh’s letter read. Sukesh further expressed his love for his “Bomma” and turned poetic. “Baby on this Valentines, I have only one wish, if there is a Re-Birth, I wanna be born as your heart, so that I can keep beating inside you,” he wrote.

Actor Sahil Khan has tied the knot with his ladylove Milena Aleksandra, marking the occasion with a lavish wedding reception at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai on Valentine’s Day. It was attended by their close family and friends. The actor, known for his roles in films such as ‘Style,’ and ‘Xcuse Me’, also shared several videos, giving fans a sneak-peek into the special day. While Sahil is 48 years old, his bride Milena is reportedly 22.

Harshvardhan Rane announced his next romantic musical drama Deewaniyat on Valentine’s Day. The film will be released this year in theatres and other details are kept under wrap. Along with the announcement, the actor has also shared a motion poster. Fans were super excited as the announcement was made. Currently, Harshvardhan Rane is enjoying the success of his film Sanam Teri Kasam which has been re-released in the theatres.

