রবিবার , ১৭ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২রা আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao Send Heartfelt Wishes To The PM

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১৭, ২০২৩ ১২:১৭ অপরাহ্ণ
happy birthday modi


Last Updated: September 17, 2023, 11:40 IST

Narendra Modi celebrates his 73rd birthday today.

Narendra Modi celebrates his 73rd birthday today.

Narendra Modi receives birthday wishes from Bollywood celebs like Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 73rd birthday, actress Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle to pen a heartfelt birthday wish praising him and called him the most ‘most loved leader in the world’.

Have a look at the Instagram story:

kangana ranaut 6 1
Kangana Ranaut Instagram story.

Sharing a photo of Narendra Modi, she wrote, “Happy birthday to the most loved leader in the world, an ordinary man who rose to the hights of empowerment through his hard work and perseverance and became the architect of New Bharat. You are not just a Prime Minister for the people of Bharat, like Lord Rama your name is etched in the consciousness of this nation forever. Wishing you a long and healthy life sir.”

Rajkummar Rao too shared a photo with the Prime Minister. He wrote, “Happy birthday to you dear @narendramodi Many congratulations on the immense success of G20. May God grant you long life and all happiness. May you continue to inspire us all. Hail India.”

Have a look at the post :

Here’s wishing Prime Minister a very Happy Birthday.

Narendra Damodardas Modi is India’s 15th and current Prime Minister. He is the Member of Parliament for Varanasi. He was the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014. Modi is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is the first prime minister outside of the Indian National Congress to win two consecutive terms with a full majority.

Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Dengue 19.06.2023
চট্টগ্রামে ডেঙ্গু আক্রান্ত নারী-শিশুর মৃত্যু
বাংলাদেশ
1694931586 photo
India vs Sri Lanka: What will happen if rain washes out Asia Cup final on Sunday | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Pointed Gourd Benefits
Health Tips: পটল খেলে কি বীজও খেয়ে ফেলেন? শরীরে এর প্রভাব কী হয় জানুন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
happy birthday modi
Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao Send Heartfelt Wishes To The PM
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm CMP final

চুরি-ছিনতাইয়ের মোবাইল আইএমইআই নম্বর পাল্টে বিক্রি, গ্রেফতার ৩

 ranbir kapoor 2

Ranbir Kapoor Hugs Paparazzo As He Impresses Actor With The Hook Step Of Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai; Watch

 wm Nizam Uddin 17.12.2022

লাখ টাকায় ভাড়া করে লিখিত পরীক্ষা, মৌখিকে এসে ধরা

 Deportation Dispute 64202

Supporters Cheer Temporary Reprieve Of Ecuadorian Immigrant

 1686673608 photo

Messi: Don’t think I will be around for the next World Cup: Messi | Football News

 1675688368 photo

Brathwaite-Chanderpaul rewrite history, break West Indies’ 33-year old Test opening record | Cricket News

 wm maushi logo new 750x563 1

অনুপস্থিত থাকায় ৩৪ শিক্ষককে মাউশির শোকজ

 wm CTG University Genetics And BioTechnology Lab Inaugeration 23 05 2022 1

চবিতে ৮ জীবপ্রযুক্তি গবেষণাগার উদ্বোধন

 wm Fish market

বাজারে মাছের দাম কিছুটা কম

 1609578688 manushi chillar 1

Manushi Chhillar Roped in By UNICEF to Raise Menstrual Hygiene Awareness