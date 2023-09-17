Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao Send Heartfelt Wishes To The PM

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 73rd birthday, actress Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle to pen a heartfelt birthday wish praising him and called him the most ‘most loved leader in the world’.

Have a look at the Instagram story:

Sharing a photo of Narendra Modi, she wrote, “Happy birthday to the most loved leader in the world, an ordinary man who rose to the hights of empowerment through his hard work and perseverance and became the architect of New Bharat. You are not just a Prime Minister for the people of Bharat, like Lord Rama your name is etched in the consciousness of this nation forever. Wishing you a long and healthy life sir.”

Rajkummar Rao too shared a photo with the Prime Minister. He wrote, “Happy birthday to you dear @narendramodi Many congratulations on the immense success of G20. May God grant you long life and all happiness. May you continue to inspire us all. Hail India.”

Have a look at the post :

Here’s wishing Prime Minister a very Happy Birthday.

Narendra Damodardas Modi is India’s 15th and current Prime Minister. He is the Member of Parliament for Varanasi. He was the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014. Modi is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is the first prime minister outside of the Indian National Congress to win two consecutive terms with a full majority.