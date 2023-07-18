Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Citadel to Heads of State, Recent and Upcoming Projects of the Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PRIYANKA CHOPRA: Priyanka Chopra, a global icon who has left an indelible mark in Bollywood and beyond, continues to showcase her exceptional talent and magnetic presence in the world of entertainment. With each passing year, she reinforces her position as a force to be reckoned with. As she celebrates her 41st birthday today, let’s take a closer look at her recent and highly anticipated projects that are poised to solidify her status as a powerhouse in the industry.

Recent Movies

The Matrix Resurrections (2021)

Starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, The Matrix Resurrections marks the fourth installment in the iconic Matrix franchise. The film centers around Neo, a video game developer who begins to question the nature of reality. Guided by a programmed Morpheus, a group of rebels embark on a mission to rescue Neo from a new Matrix. The White Tiger (2021)

The White Tiger is a Hindi-language film starring Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The movie is based on Aravind Adiga’s 2008 novel of the same name and follows the story of Balram, a clever and resourceful man from a village, who uses his intelligence to break free from poverty. Citadel

Citadel is a thrilling American spy-action television series available on Amazon Prime Video. Created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil, the show is executive produced by the Russo brothers. The film stars Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville in significant roles. Love Again (2023)

Directed and written by James C. Strouse, the film is an American romantic comedy-drama film. It is an adaptation of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich, which is based on a novel by Sofie Cramer. The movie stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion in lead roles.

Upcoming Projects