সোমবার , ১৭ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ২রা শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Happy Birthday Ravi Kishan: 10 Best Hindi, Bhojpuri Movies, and Web Series of the Actor

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১৭, ২০২৩ ৮:০৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
ravi kishan birthday


Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 07:10 IST

On the occasion of Ravi Kishan's 54th birthday, let’s explore some of his notable movies and web series. (Image: Instagram)

On the occasion of Ravi Kishan’s 54th birthday, let’s explore some of his notable movies and web series. (Image: Instagram)

With his remarkable performances and versatile acting skills, Ravi Kishan has successfully established himself in Hindi and Bhojpuri films, as well as made notable appearances in Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil movies.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAVI KISHAN: Starting from humble beginnings, Ravi Kishan has emerged as one of the most accomplished and highest-paid actors in the film industry. With his remarkable performances and versatile acting skills, Ravi Kishan has successfully established himself in Hindi and Bhojpuri films, as well as made notable appearances in Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil movies. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s explore some of his notable Hindi films, Bhojpuri films, and web series that have contributed to his successful career.

Ravi Kishan’s Best Hindi, Bhojpuri Films, and Web Series

Hindi Films

  1. Pitambar (1992)
    It is a 1992 film directed by Imran and features Mithun Chakraborty, Ravi Kishan, Kiran Kumar, and Raza Murad in the lead roles. Interestingly, the actor earned Rs 5,000 as his fees.
  2. Phir Hera Pheri (2006)
    The comedy film is a sequel to Hera Pheri (2000) and was directed by Neeraj Vohra. It features a star-studded cast and Ravi Kishan portrays the character of Chote, a sidekick to Sharat Saxena’s character Tiwari.
  3. Welcome To Sajjanpur (2008)
    A Hindi comedy film directed by Shyam Benegal. The movie stars Ravi Kishan as Ram Kumar, a compounder, who captivates the audience. The story revolves around his character falling in love with a widow, but being fearful of her strict father-in-law.
  4. Tanu Weds Manu (2011)
    Ravi Kishan takes on a supporting role as the friend of Jimmy Sheirgill’s character. Ravi Kishan’s portrayal showcases the stylish Kanpuriya flavour with a touch of swag.

Bhojpuri Films

  1. Devra Bada Satawela (2010)
    Directed by Rajkumar R. Pandey, this film was released in 2010, The movie features popular actors Ravi Kishan, Pradeep Pandey, Pakhi Hegde, and Monalisha in leading roles.
  2. Sanki Daroga (2018)
    This is an action film directed by Saif Kidwai. Starring Ravi Kishan and Anjana Singh, the movie addresses real-life incidents and highlights the issue of crimes against women in India.
  3. Janam Janam Ke Saath (2007)
    A romantic drama film directed by Aslam Shekh. The movie features popular actors Manoj Tiwari, Nagma, Bhagyashree, and Ravi Kishan in leading roles.
  4. Hum Hai Jodi No 1 (2016)
    Hum Hai Jodi No 1 is a romantic action comedy film directed by Dilip Gulati. The movie stars Ravi Kishan, Rani Chatterjee, and Poonam Dubey in the lead roles. This film is a remake of the Telugu movie Brindavanam released in 2010.

Web Series

  1. Rangbaaz (2018)
    Set in the rustic backdrop of Gorakhpur during the 1990s, Rangbaaz is an Indian web series that captivates viewers with its gripping narrative. Released as a ZEE5 original on 22 December 2018, the series explores the world of crime and power play in the region. With its compelling storyline and memorable characters, Rangbaaz takes audiences on a thrilling journey through the dark underbelly of Gorakhpur’s criminal landscape.
  2. Khakee The Bihar Chapter (2022)
    This is a crime thriller set in Sheikhpura district, Nalanda district, and Patna district. Created and written by Neeraj Pandey, the series follows the storylines in these locations. Ravi Kishan portrays the character of Abhyuday Singh.



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTGNEWS 2
ছোট বোনকে বাঁচাতে ৩ বোনের মৃত্যু : মা-বাবার পাশে মেয়র
বাংলাদেশ
1689559838 photo
MLC Live: MI New York 4 down against Los Angeles Knight Riders
খেলাধুলা
Bone Marrow
অস্থিমজ্জা প্রতিস্থাপন, নতুন দিশা দেখাতে বদ্ধপরিকর চিকিৎসকরা – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
ravi kishan birthday
Happy Birthday Ravi Kishan: 10 Best Hindi, Bhojpuri Movies, and Web Series of the Actor
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1628254940 mehbooba mufti

ED Summons PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti’s Mother in Money Laundering Case

 192725622 325621692253460 5101781726957504985 n

Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation Aims To Take Indian Classical Music To The World

 IMG 20220726 WA0024

নাগরপুরে শিশু ধর্ষণকারী কৃষ্ণকে গ্রেফতার করেছে পুলিশ

 varun dhawan and natasha dalal

Varun Dhawan’s Wife Natasha Dalal to Make OTT Debut with Indian Remake of Say Yes to the Dress

 2

Yamaha Hybrid Scooter Offers: Yamaha-র স্কুটি নিলে এখন দারুন লাভ, পশ্চিমবঙ্গের গ্রাহকদের জন্য বিশেষ ছাড়

 kk and nakuul

KK’s Last Rites Held In Mumbai; Bade Achhe Lagte Hai Fame Nakuul Mehta Hospitalised

 wm NR

ভারতের নাগরিকত্ব চান ১৬১ বাংলাদেশি

 image 464660 1631527206

মাধ্যমিকে ‘বিজ্ঞান-মানবিক-বাণিজ্য’ বিভাগ থাকছে না

 tiramisu

ঘরেই বানিয়ে ফেলুন ভিন্ন স্বাদের ইতালিয়ান ডেজার্টটি

 Clothe

পোশাক রপ্তানি বেড়েছে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে | ডিএমপি নিউজ