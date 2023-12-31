Buy cheap website traffic
রবিবার , ৩১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৬ই পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Happy Birthday Richa Chadha: Latest and Upcoming Projects of the Fukrey Actress

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ৩১, ২০২৩ ৭:৫৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
richa chadda birthday 2023 12 85ee14751a13d3dec2a2461d991f7da8


Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Last Updated: December 18, 2023, 06:50 IST

Richa Chadha turns 37 today on December 18. (Image: therichachadha/Instagram)

Richa Chadha turns 37 today on December 18. (Image: therichachadha/Instagram)

Richa Chadha has established herself as a versatile performer with outstanding roles. Beyond the big screen, she has made a significant impact on the OTT platform too.

Richa Chadha, who entered the Bollywood scene in 2008 with the film Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, has established herself as a versatile performer with outstanding roles. Her career includes critically acclaimed films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Masaan, Section 375: Marzi Ya Jabardasti, Fukrey, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Madam Chief Minister, Jia Aur Jia among others.

richa chadha ali fazal bollywood 2023 10 c3dc465efe0b29a638c6c1591390d584
Richa Chadha married Ali Fazal on 4 October, 2022.

Beyond the big screen, Richa has made a significant impact on the OTT platform with compelling performances in various hard-hitting dramas. As she celebrates her 37th birthday, let’s take a look at some of her recent and upcoming projects.

Heeramandi

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=undefined

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi stars actors Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Richa Chadha. The plot is said to be based on the lives of courtesans in Lahore and promises to be a one-of-a-kind series.

Fukrey 3

Fukrey 3 directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Excel Entertainment’s Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, was released in September this year. It was the sequel to the 2017 Fukrey Returns. The film stars Richa Chadha, along with Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Lahore Confidential

The film was released on Zee5 and was directed by Kunal Kohli, starring Richa Chadha and Arunoday Singh. The film follows R&AW agents in Lahore as they investigate the role of a Pakistani terrorist group in a crime. This film is a sequel to the 2020 film London Confidential. The film also starred Karishma Tanna, Alka Amin, and Khalid Siddiqui, among others.

Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley

Vishal Bhardwaj directed the series, which is based on Agatha Christie’s crime mystery novel The Sittaford Mystery. Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures, Priti Sahani, and Agatha Christie Limited have collaborated to produce it. Richa Chadha made a cameo appearance in the series as the lead’s mother. The series boasts an ensemble cast featuring Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah and others.

The Great Indian Murder

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the series premiered on Disney+Hotstar. The series starred Richa Chadha as the cop investigating the case. It also featured Pratik Gandhi, Ashutosh Rana, Raghuvir Yadav, Sharib Hashmi, Paoli Dam, and Shashank Arora in pivotal roles. The series is based on Vikas Swarup’s bestselling novel, Six Suspects.

nibandh 2023 11 f463cc9c64a89d0c41cd51aac0142476
Nibandh Vinod

Nibandh Vinod is a seasoned journalist with expertise in covering events, festivals and driving SEO content for News18.com. A tech-savvy person, NibanRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

kanna k
উন্মুক্ত কান্না উৎসব— চেপে রাখা আবেগ ঝরল অশ্রু হয়ে
বাংলাদেশ
1703989759 photo
Wrestling Nationals in Jaipur from February 2-5, says WFI ad-hoc panel | More sports News
খেলাধুলা
richa chadda birthday 2023 12 85ee14751a13d3dec2a2461d991f7da8
Happy Birthday Richa Chadha: Latest and Upcoming Projects of the Fukrey Actress
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
CTG Election Clash 5
পটিয়ায় স্বতন্ত্র প্রার্থীর গণসংযোগে হামলা-গুলি
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
9 8

পেনিনসুলা ব্যালেন্সড ফান্ডের ৭% লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

 wm Iftar Mahfil Remembering Ahmod Shafi 18 04 2022

‘শফী হত্যায় জড়িত কাদিয়ানি-নাস্তিক-মুরতাদ-ইহুদি-খ্রিষ্টানরা’

 Screenshot 20220601 021628 Facebook

ই-ক্যাব নির্বাচনে খসড়া ইশতেহার ঘোষণা দিল দ্য চেঞ্জ মেকার্স

 1652971498 wm wtr 750x563 1

বংশালে পুকুরে ডুবে শিশুর মৃত্যু

 wm porosh12

দেশের উন্নয়ন রুখতেই বিএনপির দেশবিরোধী লবিস্ট নিয়োগ: শেখ পরশ

 1621590085 aniruddh dave

Patiala Babes Actor Aniruddh Dave Shares Health Update

 1640247367 photo

Badminton in 2021: PV Sindhu’s journey to greatness, Kidambi Srikanth’s resurgence and Lakshya Sen’s emergence | Badminton News

 sunny leone 14

Sunny Leone Grooves to Bangladeshi Number Dushtu Polapain; Watch Video

 wm Gola chipa

‘চিপায়’ আছেন গলাচিপার এমপি

 1595612642 news18 entertainment default image

From Tony Bennett To Kanye And Jon Batiste, Grammys Cast Wide Net