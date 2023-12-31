Happy Birthday Richa Chadha: Latest and Upcoming Projects of the Fukrey Actress

Richa Chadha, who entered the Bollywood scene in 2008 with the film Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, has established herself as a versatile performer with outstanding roles. Her career includes critically acclaimed films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Masaan, Section 375: Marzi Ya Jabardasti, Fukrey, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Madam Chief Minister, Jia Aur Jia among others.

Beyond the big screen, Richa has made a significant impact on the OTT platform with compelling performances in various hard-hitting dramas. As she celebrates her 37th birthday, let’s take a look at some of her recent and upcoming projects.

Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi stars actors Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Richa Chadha. The plot is said to be based on the lives of courtesans in Lahore and promises to be a one-of-a-kind series.

Fukrey 3

Fukrey 3 directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Excel Entertainment’s Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, was released in September this year. It was the sequel to the 2017 Fukrey Returns. The film stars Richa Chadha, along with Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Lahore Confidential

The film was released on Zee5 and was directed by Kunal Kohli, starring Richa Chadha and Arunoday Singh. The film follows R&AW agents in Lahore as they investigate the role of a Pakistani terrorist group in a crime. This film is a sequel to the 2020 film London Confidential. The film also starred Karishma Tanna, Alka Amin, and Khalid Siddiqui, among others.

Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley

Vishal Bhardwaj directed the series, which is based on Agatha Christie’s crime mystery novel The Sittaford Mystery. Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures, Priti Sahani, and Agatha Christie Limited have collaborated to produce it. Richa Chadha made a cameo appearance in the series as the lead’s mother. The series boasts an ensemble cast featuring Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah and others.

The Great Indian Murder

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the series premiered on Disney+Hotstar. The series starred Richa Chadha as the cop investigating the case. It also featured Pratik Gandhi, Ashutosh Rana, Raghuvir Yadav, Sharib Hashmi, Paoli Dam, and Shashank Arora in pivotal roles. The series is based on Vikas Swarup’s bestselling novel, Six Suspects.