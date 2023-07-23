Happy Birthday Suriya: From Vikram to Kanguva, the Ultimate Must-watch Films of the Tamil Superstar

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SURIYA: Saravanan Sivakumar, popularly known as Suriya, is an Indian actor and producer who has captured the hearts of film enthusiasts with his exceptional acting skills and charismatic personality. With a successful career over two decades, the South superstar has delivered remarkable performances that have left an indelible mark on audiences. As the actor celebrates his 48th birthday today, let’s have a look at his recent movies and upcoming projects, for which his fans are eagerly waiting with bated breath.

Vikram

Suriya’s cameo appearance as Rolex in Vikram, which starred Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles, stole the show and garnered praise from the audience. Fans are eagerly awaitingSuriya’s next collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, although no official announcement has been made yet. Etharkkum Thunindhavan

The movie markedSuriya’s grand return to the big screen after his earlier films were released on OTT platforms due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie revolved around family sentiments and explored various emotional subjects.Suriyaonce again showcased his exceptional acting skills, leaving no room for complaints. Jai Bhim

Suriya’s legal drama film Jai Bhim, shed light on the issue of caste-based discrimination faced by the minor community in Tamil Nadu. The movie was based on the real-life case fought by Madras High Court Justice and former senior advocate K Chandru in 1993. Suriya’s portrayal added depth and authenticity to the narrative. Soorarai Pottru

Directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad, Soorarai Pottru stands as another inspiring and thrilling film in which Suriya delivered a remarkable performance. The movie was partially inspired by events from the life of Deccan Airways founder. Alongside Suriya, the film featured talented actors Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali in lead roles. Interestingly, there have been rumours of a Hindi remake, with Akshay Kumar in the lead role, while Suriya might make a cameo appearance. Kanguva

Earlier this year, Suriya delighted his fans with the announcement of his next film titled Kanguva, slated for an early release next year in 10 languages. The film, helmed by Siva, is anticipated to be an action-packed entertainer. The release of the motion poster in April garnered significant attention from audiences. Vaadivaasal

Suriyais soon expected to start filming Vetrimaaran directorial Vaadivaasal. Despite speculations suggesting that the project had been shelved, the film’s producer dismissed such rumours. In Vaadivaasal, Suriya portrays the character of a Jallikattu player, promising another blockbuster experience for his fans.