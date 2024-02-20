মঙ্গলবার , ২০ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ৭ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Happy Hobi Day: BTS Star J-Hope 30th Birthday Was All Things Fun

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০, ২০২৪ ১১:১৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled design 7 2024 02 cc5fb3f930e22bf804ecf1aa3e14f736


Published By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: February 20, 2024, 10:43 IST

J-Hope’s docu-series Hope On The Street will premiere in March. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

J-Hope’s docu-series Hope On The Street will premiere in March. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sharing a string of pictures on Instagram, BTS star J-Hope wrote, “Happy hobi day.”

All the seven members of the South Korean boy band BTS might be serving their mandatory 18-month tenure in the military. But even in their absence, the septet are ensuring to stay connected with their fans. The group often drops pictures from the military training camp on social media, updating fans on their whereabouts. They also share glimpses on the official Korean military app, The Camp. So, when J-Hope rang in his 30th birthday on February 18, the rapper made sure that he offered a sneak peek of his birthday celebrations within the army camp to his admirers.

Sharing a string of pictures on Instagram, enjoying his special day, J-Hope wrote, “Happy hobi day.” The first snap captured the rapper, dressed in a black sweatshirt and matching cap, posing with a heart-shaped chocolate cake on a table. It has become a ritual for fans to celebrate the birthdays of the septet by organising certain offline projects. Acknowledging the love showered upon him, J-Hope visited some of them by taking an outdoor stroll. He also shared a photo of the gifts and flower bouquet sent by Louis Vuitton, the brand he represents as a global ambassador.

The photos contained elaborate banners and customised miniatures, bearing birthday greetings for J-Hope. One of the snaps featured soldiers from the army unit throwing an intimate birthday party for the rapper. Dressed in military uniforms, they posed together for a fun click. J-Hope held a pink-coloured birthday cake in his hand.

On the same day, J-Hope penned a heartwarming note for his fans on WeVerse, highlighting that he did not feel lonely on his birthday. An excerpt of what he wrote read, “I thought my birthday wouldn’t come while serving in the military. It’s my first and last birthday as a soldier. In my heart, you’re always at the center of any situation. Thank you so much for being our fan and being a fan of J-hope and I love you!!! Thanks to you, I didn’t feel lonely this birthday either!”

On the work front, J-Hope will release his new album Hope On The Street Vol. 1, featuring six tracks on March 29. A six-part docu-series of the same title will also premiere on Amazon Prime on March 28.

Earlier, J-Hope announced that he would be discharged from the army on October 17 this year.

dishya mugshot 2023 11 b48ccd358135da707057939fd8419397
Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries hasRead More





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

হুইসেলের সকল পণ্য পাওয়া যাবে লেটস গো মার্টে
হুইসেলের সকল পণ্য পাওয়া যাবে লেটস গো মার্টে
ই-কমার্স
CTG Left Democratic Alliance Procession In Front of Bangladesh Bak 19 02 2024
ব্যাংক লুটেরাদের বিরুদ্ধে ব্যবস্থা নেই কেন— প্রশ্ন বামজোটের
বাংলাদেশ
1708406285 photo
Watch: Fun, banter and a sprint race between Shoaib Akhtar & Harbhajan Singh | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
untitled design 7 2024 02 cc5fb3f930e22bf804ecf1aa3e14f736
Happy Hobi Day: BTS Star J-Hope 30th Birthday Was All Things Fun
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm 235570287 4359807397416566 1499118267501036371 n

দুঃস্থদের মাঝে খাদ্য বিতরণ করল আ. লীগের বন ও পরিবেশ উপ কমিটি

 wm HSC 750x563 1

এইচএসসি পরীক্ষা শুরু ৬ নভেম্বর (রুটিনসহ)

 pp

Google Maps: গুগল ম্যাপ ফেলল বিপদে! পুলিশ কেস, রাস্তা ঝাড় দিতে হল এই ব্যক্তিকে

 received 909973653696142

মাদকদ্রব্য নিয়ন্ত্রণ অধিদপ্তর চট্টগ্রামের উপ-পরিচালক মুকুল জ্যোতি চাকমা’র সাথে সার্ক মানবাধিকার ফাউন্ডেশন চট্টগ্রাম বিভাগীয় নেতৃবৃন্দের সৌজন্য সাক্ষাৎ

 wm nanoko final

নৈতিক বাংলাদেশ বিনিমার্ণে যুব সমাজকে উদ্বুদ্ধ করার আহ্বান নানকের

 Taj City Centre Awadhi Food

লখনউয়ের নবাবি শাহি খানার স্বাদ এবার কলকাতায়; সৌজন্যে ‘অওয়াধ কামস টু কলকাতা’ – News18 Bangla

 CTG Ziatur Rashid

চন্দনাইশে ট্রাকের প্রচারে ‘নৌকার সমর্থকদের’ হামলা

 1688001134 photo

2nd Ashes Test: Steve Smith remains unbeaten on 85 as Australia reach 339/5 at stumps on Day 1 | Cricket News

 received 753593222660875

দূর্গাপুরে জোরপূর্বক কৃষি জমিতে পুকুর খননের অভিযোগ

 babol akter

মিতু হত্যা: বাবুল আক্তারের মামলা পুনঃতদন্তের নির্দেশ – Corporate Sangbad