Happy Hobi Day: BTS Star J-Hope 30th Birthday Was All Things Fun

All the seven members of the South Korean boy band BTS might be serving their mandatory 18-month tenure in the military. But even in their absence, the septet are ensuring to stay connected with their fans. The group often drops pictures from the military training camp on social media, updating fans on their whereabouts. They also share glimpses on the official Korean military app, The Camp. So, when J-Hope rang in his 30th birthday on February 18, the rapper made sure that he offered a sneak peek of his birthday celebrations within the army camp to his admirers.

Sharing a string of pictures on Instagram, enjoying his special day, J-Hope wrote, “Happy hobi day.” The first snap captured the rapper, dressed in a black sweatshirt and matching cap, posing with a heart-shaped chocolate cake on a table. It has become a ritual for fans to celebrate the birthdays of the septet by organising certain offline projects. Acknowledging the love showered upon him, J-Hope visited some of them by taking an outdoor stroll. He also shared a photo of the gifts and flower bouquet sent by Louis Vuitton, the brand he represents as a global ambassador.

The photos contained elaborate banners and customised miniatures, bearing birthday greetings for J-Hope. One of the snaps featured soldiers from the army unit throwing an intimate birthday party for the rapper. Dressed in military uniforms, they posed together for a fun click. J-Hope held a pink-coloured birthday cake in his hand.

On the same day, J-Hope penned a heartwarming note for his fans on WeVerse, highlighting that he did not feel lonely on his birthday. An excerpt of what he wrote read, “I thought my birthday wouldn’t come while serving in the military. It’s my first and last birthday as a soldier. In my heart, you’re always at the center of any situation. Thank you so much for being our fan and being a fan of J-hope and I love you!!! Thanks to you, I didn’t feel lonely this birthday either!”

On the work front, J-Hope will release his new album Hope On The Street Vol. 1, featuring six tracks on March 29. A six-part docu-series of the same title will also premiere on Amazon Prime on March 28.

Earlier, J-Hope announced that he would be discharged from the army on October 17 this year.