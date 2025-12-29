Happy V Day! BTS Celebrates Kim Taehyung’s 30th Birthday With Adorable Video That Melts Hearts | Korean News

Last Updated: December 30, 2025, 01:15 IST

BTS marks Kim Taehyung’s 30th birthday with a heartwarming video montage. Fans flood social media with love as V steps into a new decade.

BTS ARMYs around the world are celebrating a milestone moment as Kim Taehyung, fondly known as V, turns 30. To mark the special occasion, BTS dropped an adorable birthday video that instantly sent fans into a frenzy. Shared on the group’s official platform, the heartfelt clip serves as a sweet tribute to Taehyung’s journey, his multifaceted personality and the deep bond he shares with his bandmates.

From playful moments to striking visuals, the birthday post perfectly captured why Taehyung continues to be one of the most beloved global pop icons of his generation. The video highlights his effortless charm, emotional depth and unmistakable screen presence, reminding fans of the many reasons they admire him both on and off stage.

BTS wishes Taehyung a happy ‘V Day’

The celebratory video featured a charming collage of Taehyung in different moods and moments. Fans were treated to candid, goofy expressions alongside intense, smouldering visuals that showcased his versatility. Whether flashing his signature boxy smile or gazing into the camera with quiet confidence, every frame reflected the unique charisma that sets V apart.

The caption accompanying the post read, “Congratulations! Happy V Day.” Simple yet heartfelt, the message resonated deeply with fans and quickly went viral across social media platforms.

ARMYs flooded the comments section with emotional birthday wishes. One fan wrote, “Happy Birthday Taehyung. You are so loved all over the world.” Another long-time admirer shared that they had been celebrating his birthday since he was 19 and expressed excitement about welcoming him into his thirties with happiness and fulfilled dreams. Another fan wished him a “golden birthday,” reaffirming their unwavering love and support.

Kim Taehyung’s journey as a global icon

Kim Taehyung debuted as a member of BTS in 2013 and has since grown into a global cultural phenomenon. Known for his deep baritone voice, artistic sensibilities and unconventional charisma, V has carved a distinct identity within the group. His ability to convey emotion through music and visuals has consistently set him apart.

Beyond BTS, Taehyung has explored acting, most notably appearing in the historical drama Hwarang. His solo music ventures have further highlighted his jazz-inspired, soulful sound and introspective artistry, earning praise from fans and critics alike.

In recent years, he has also made a strong mark in the fashion world, becoming a sought-after ambassador for luxury brands and a regular presence at international fashion events. His individuality and creative curiosity have garnered admiration well beyond the music industry.

As Taehyung steps into his thirties, fans are hopeful and excited for what lies ahead. With BTS members having completed their military service and hinting at future group activities, this birthday holds special significance, marking not just a new decade for V, but a promising new chapter for BTS.

