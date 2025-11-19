Hardik Pandya Kisses Mahieka Sharma, Lifts Her In His Arms In New Photos | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 19, 2025, 08:32 IST

In one of the videos, Hardik and Mahieka were seen dressed in traditional as they posed together for the camera. Hardik was also seen planting a kiss on his lady love’s cheeks.

Hardik Pandya drops romantic photos with Mahieka Sharma. (Picture Credits: Instagram)

Ever since Hardik Pandya confirmed his relationship with model Mahieka Sharma, he often drops glimpses of their private life on social media. On Tuesday evening too, the cricketer took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures and videos, some of which also featured his girlfriend.

In one of the videos, Hardik and Mahieka were seen dressed in traditional as they posed together for the camera. Hardik was also seen planting a kiss on his lady love’s cheeks. Another video featured the two performing some religious rituals, hinting that the clip might be from their Diwali celebration.

In one of the photos that also grabbed everyone’s attention, Hardik was seen lifting Mahieka in his arms as she took a mirror selfie. Check out the post here:

Who Is Mahieka Sharma?

Mahieka completed her degree in Economics and Finance before she transitioned into full-time modelling and acting. She has been featured in several music videos, independent films, and ad campaigns for brands such as Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo. She has also walked the ramp for top Indian designers such as Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre and Tarun Tahiliani, among others. In 2024, Mahieka was honoured with the “Model of the Year (New Age)” award at the Indian Fashion Awards.

Mahieka Sharma is also known for her professionalism. In 2024, she faced an unexpected challenge when she developed a severe eye infection ahead of an important show. However, despite the discomfort and irritation, Mahieka chose not to back out of the event. Instead, she walked the ramp with confidence.

Hardik Pandya Was Previously Married To Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya was previously married to Natasa Stankovic. The two, who tied the knot in May 2020 and renewed their wedding vows according to the Hindu and Christian rituals in February 2023, confirmed their separation in July 2024.

Announcing their separation, the couple said, “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family.”

“We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time,” they added.

Chirag Sehgal Chirag Sehgal works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuses on Indian television coverage. Apart from bringing …Read More Chirag Sehgal works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuses on Indian television coverage. Apart from bringing … Read More

First Published: November 19, 2025, 08:32 IST