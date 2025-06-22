Advertise here
রবিবার , ২২ জুন ২০২৫ | ৮ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Harrdy Sandhu Issues Warning After Fake Telegram Account Misleads Fans For Money | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২২, ২০২৫ ২:০২ অপরাহ্ণ
Harrdy Sandhu Issues Warning After Fake Telegram Account Misleads Fans For Money | Bollywood News


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Harrdy Sandhu faced online fraud as scammers posed as him on Telegram, misleading fans with fake promises of personal meetings for money. Despite reporting, little action was taken

Harrdy Sandhu busted his fake verified Telegram account.

Harrdy Sandhu busted his fake verified Telegram account.

Singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu recently became the latest celebrity to face the troubling issue of impersonation and online fraud. He discovered that scammers had been posing as him and his team on Telegram and other platforms to mislead fans. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sandhu opened up about the unsettling experience, saying, “They were promised personal meetings with me in exchange for money.”

The problem first came to light when someone messaged his manager, Pouja Gandhi, on Instagram, alerting her about a suspicious Telegram account. “It began when someone messaged my manager on Instagram about a fake account claiming to be from my team and inviting fans to a Telegram group for personal access to me,” Sandhu recalled. What followed was a deluge of fan messages and direct complaints, revealing that impersonators were offering backstage passes and exclusive meetups for a fee.

The 38-year-old artist said the situation escalated quickly: “It was shocking when we came to know they have been misguiding people and promising them personal meetings with me in exchange for money. That kind of emotional and financial exploitation is completely unacceptable.” What troubled him most was how authentic these fake accounts appeared, making it difficult for fans and collaborators to spot the deception.

Not only was Harrdy’s identity misused, but the impersonators also targeted fans by posing as his management team. “It’s disturbing. This isn’t just impersonation, it’s fraud. People are misusing our identity to manipulate others. It damages the trust we’ve built with our audience,” he added.

Pouja Gandhi echoed his concerns, stating, “It’s unfortunate that fake accounts were able to mislead fans by pretending to be part of Harrdy’s team — including one on Telegram that was wrongly verified. As part of his management, my priority is to ensure clear communication and safety for everyone engaging with us.”

Despite reporting the incidents to Telegram, Instagram, and filing a detailed cyber complaint, Sandhu noted that very little action had been taken so far. “The Telegram account is still up — and verified. Instagram fakes keep popping up. The system just doesn’t respond fast enough,” he said.

The fact that a Telegram account could be verified under his name without his knowledge shows a glaring flaw in digital identity protections. “If someone can use a verified artist’s name and get verified themselves, that’s a massive loophole. Cross-checking and faster takedowns must become the norm,” Sandhu insisted.

Now taking a proactive approach, his team is closely monitoring fake accounts and continuously updating fans via official social media. “We can’t leave room for doubt anymore. We tell fans: Don’t trust a blue tick blindly. Always check my official Instagram for any updates,” Sandhu advised.

In closing, he offered a sincere apology to those who may have been affected: “I’m truly sorry if anyone felt misled. I’ve made it clear that my only official manager is Pouja Gandhi, and we’ve posted that online to avoid confusion. Educate yourself. Always double-check. And know that if something sounds too good to be true — it probably is.”

    First Published:
News movies » bollywood Harrdy Sandhu Issues Warning After Fake Telegram Account Misleads Fans For Money



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Flooded Subarnarekha River Water Energy Restoration system flooded high Tension in Jungle Mahal , ফুলে ফেঁপে সুবর্ণরেখা, ভেসে গেল জলবিদ্যুৎ প্রকল্প, আতঙ্ক এলাকায়
Flooded Subarnarekha River Water Energy Restoration system flooded high Tension in Jungle Mahal , ফুলে ফেঁপে সুবর্ণরেখা, ভেসে গেল জলবিদ্যুৎ প্রকল্প, আতঙ্ক এলাকায়
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Harrdy Sandhu Issues Warning After Fake Telegram Account Misleads Fans For Money | Bollywood News
Harrdy Sandhu Issues Warning After Fake Telegram Account Misleads Fans For Money | Bollywood News
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Alipurduar News: প্রাক্তন কেন্দ্রীয় মন্ত্রী জন বার্লার পুরনো বাড়িতে অগ্নিকাণ্ড, আগুনে ভস্মীভূত বাড়ির একটা বড় অংশ| Alipurduar News: Major Blaze Guts Former Union Minister John Barla’s Ancestral Home
Alipurduar News: প্রাক্তন কেন্দ্রীয় মন্ত্রী জন বার্লার পুরনো বাড়িতে অগ্নিকাণ্ড, আগুনে ভস্মীভূত বাড়ির একটা বড় অংশ| Alipurduar News: Major Blaze Guts Former Union Minister John Barla’s Ancestral Home
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
ইরানের ক্ষেপণাস্ত্র হামলায় ইসরায়েলে সব ফ্লাইট স্থগিত
ইরানের ক্ষেপণাস্ত্র হামলায় ইসরায়েলে সব ফ্লাইট স্থগিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
থাকসিন সিনাওয়াত্রার ৭ বছরের দণ্ড মওকুফ

থাকসিন সিনাওয়াত্রার ৭ বছরের দণ্ড মওকুফ

 ট্যাংরায় ক্যানাল সাউথ রোডে চামড়ার গোডাউনে বিধ্বংসী আগুন, দেখুন ছবি

ট্যাংরায় ক্যানাল সাউথ রোডে চামড়ার গোডাউনে বিধ্বংসী আগুন, দেখুন ছবি

 কালীগঞ্জে দুই নারী মাদক ব্যাবসায়ীকে আটক করল ডিবি পুলিশ, ইয়াবা উদ্ধার

কালীগঞ্জে দুই নারী মাদক ব্যাবসায়ীকে আটক করল ডিবি পুলিশ, ইয়াবা উদ্ধার

 পেঁয়াজের বাজার নিয়ন্ত্রণে মাঠে প্রশাসন

পেঁয়াজের বাজার নিয়ন্ত্রণে মাঠে প্রশাসন

 স্বামী হত্যার বিচার চেয়ে স্ত্রীর সংবাদ সম্মেলন; ৭২ ঘন্টার মধ্যে মামলা তুলে নিতে হুমকি

স্বামী হত্যার বিচার চেয়ে স্ত্রীর সংবাদ সম্মেলন; ৭২ ঘন্টার মধ্যে মামলা তুলে নিতে হুমকি

 কোন রঙ আপনার জন্য শুভ? জেনে নিন কী বলছে আপনার জন্মতারিখ? Lucky Color According to Birthdate – Find Your Lucky Color Based on Your Date of Birth

কোন রঙ আপনার জন্য শুভ? জেনে নিন কী বলছে আপনার জন্মতারিখ? Lucky Color According to Birthdate – Find Your Lucky Color Based on Your Date of Birth

 Lakshya Sen loses in German Open Super 300 final | Badminton News

Lakshya Sen loses in German Open Super 300 final | Badminton News

 Japan considering barring all fans at Tokyo Olympics: Report | Tokyo Olympics News

Japan considering barring all fans at Tokyo Olympics: Report | Tokyo Olympics News

 ‘একক কর্তৃত্বে’র লাগাম টানল কেন্দ্র

‘একক কর্তৃত্বে’র লাগাম টানল কেন্দ্র

 ২০০ মেগাপিক্সেল ক্যামেরা! Realme-র নতুন ফোনের নজরকাড়া ফিচার জেনে নিন|| Realme 11 pro with 200 mega pixel camera. Know the feature of realme new phone. – News18 Bangla

২০০ মেগাপিক্সেল ক্যামেরা! Realme-র নতুন ফোনের নজরকাড়া ফিচার জেনে নিন|| Realme 11 pro with 200 mega pixel camera. Know the feature of realme new phone. – News18 Bangla
Advertise here