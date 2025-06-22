Harrdy Sandhu Issues Warning After Fake Telegram Account Misleads Fans For Money | Bollywood News

Last Updated: June 22, 2025, 13:32 IST

Harrdy Sandhu faced online fraud as scammers posed as him on Telegram, misleading fans with fake promises of personal meetings for money. Despite reporting, little action was taken

Harrdy Sandhu busted his fake verified Telegram account.

Singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu recently became the latest celebrity to face the troubling issue of impersonation and online fraud. He discovered that scammers had been posing as him and his team on Telegram and other platforms to mislead fans. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sandhu opened up about the unsettling experience, saying, “They were promised personal meetings with me in exchange for money.”

The problem first came to light when someone messaged his manager, Pouja Gandhi, on Instagram, alerting her about a suspicious Telegram account. “It began when someone messaged my manager on Instagram about a fake account claiming to be from my team and inviting fans to a Telegram group for personal access to me,” Sandhu recalled. What followed was a deluge of fan messages and direct complaints, revealing that impersonators were offering backstage passes and exclusive meetups for a fee.

The 38-year-old artist said the situation escalated quickly: “It was shocking when we came to know they have been misguiding people and promising them personal meetings with me in exchange for money. That kind of emotional and financial exploitation is completely unacceptable.” What troubled him most was how authentic these fake accounts appeared, making it difficult for fans and collaborators to spot the deception.

Not only was Harrdy’s identity misused, but the impersonators also targeted fans by posing as his management team. “It’s disturbing. This isn’t just impersonation, it’s fraud. People are misusing our identity to manipulate others. It damages the trust we’ve built with our audience,” he added.

Pouja Gandhi echoed his concerns, stating, “It’s unfortunate that fake accounts were able to mislead fans by pretending to be part of Harrdy’s team — including one on Telegram that was wrongly verified. As part of his management, my priority is to ensure clear communication and safety for everyone engaging with us.”

Despite reporting the incidents to Telegram, Instagram, and filing a detailed cyber complaint, Sandhu noted that very little action had been taken so far. “The Telegram account is still up — and verified. Instagram fakes keep popping up. The system just doesn’t respond fast enough,” he said.

The fact that a Telegram account could be verified under his name without his knowledge shows a glaring flaw in digital identity protections. “If someone can use a verified artist’s name and get verified themselves, that’s a massive loophole. Cross-checking and faster takedowns must become the norm,” Sandhu insisted.

Now taking a proactive approach, his team is closely monitoring fake accounts and continuously updating fans via official social media. “We can’t leave room for doubt anymore. We tell fans: Don’t trust a blue tick blindly. Always check my official Instagram for any updates,” Sandhu advised.

In closing, he offered a sincere apology to those who may have been affected: “I’m truly sorry if anyone felt misled. I’ve made it clear that my only official manager is Pouja Gandhi, and we’ve posted that online to avoid confusion. Educate yourself. Always double-check. And know that if something sounds too good to be true — it probably is.”

