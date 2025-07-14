Harry Potter First Look Out As Dominic McLaughlin Plays Boy Wizard In HBO Series | Hollywood News

Last Updated: July 14, 2025, 22:12 IST

Harry Potter reboot begins filming! HBO shares first look at Dominic McLaughlin as Harry. J.K. Rowling praises the script. Cast includes John Lithgow, Paapa Essiedu & more.

The Harry Potter reboot has officially begun filming, and HBO Max just unveiled the first look at Dominic McLaughlin as the new Boy Who Lived. Fans are already buzzing with excitement.

The magic is officially back! The highly anticipated Harry Potter reboot series has entered production, and fans have been treated to their very first glimpse of the new chosen one. On Monday, HBO Max shared an exciting update from the set—introducing Dominic McLaughlin in full costume as Harry Potter.

In the photo posted to Instagram, Dominic stands confidently in Hogwarts robes, complete with the iconic round glasses that have become synonymous with the beloved character. He poses next to the clapboard, signaling that the journey to bring J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world back to life is now well underway. The caption read, “First-years, step forward. The HBO Original Harry Potter series is now in production.”

Dominic has some big shoes to fill, taking over the role made legendary by Daniel Radcliffe in the original Warner Bros. film franchise. But early reactions to the casting are already hopeful. “He looks great as Harry!” one fan commented. Another added, “Just do your best, little Harry!” while others offered support, saying, “Good luck, please protect him from all the haters.”

Joining McLaughlin in the golden trio are Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger. The ensemble cast also includes heavyweights like John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as McGonagall, Janet McTeer as Snape, and Nick Frost as Hagrid—setting expectations sky-high.

J.K. Rowling, the creator of the Harry Potter universe, is on board as an executive producer and has already reviewed the initial episodes. She took to X (formerly Twitter) and gushed, “I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD!”

While HBO has yet to confirm an official release date, the first look has certainly cast a powerful spell of excitement across the fandom. For now, wands at the ready—Hogwarts is calling once more.

Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment.

