No Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma! BCCI announces India A squad for South Africa series; Ruturaj Gaikwad vice-captain | Cricket News Ahead Of Laughter Chef 3 Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi Expresses Gratitude To Fans: 'Indispensable Part of Artist's Journey' | Television News Harshvardhan Rane Compares Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Producer Anshul Garg To John Wick Creator BasilIwanyk | Bollywood News জাপার সঙ্গে আলোচনার সুযোগ নেই: জামায়াত Rishabh Pant returns! India name Test squad for South Africa series | Cricket News সিভিও পেট্রোকেমিক্যালের প্রথম প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad গণভোটের দাবিতে প্রধান উপদেষ্টাকে স্মারকলিপি দেবে জামায়াত সন্ধানী লাইফ ইন্সুরেন্সের ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad ইয়েমেনে সৌদি আরবের ক্ষেপণাস্ত্র হামলা Is Bigg Boss 19 Getting A One-Month Extension? What We Know | Television News
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Harshvardhan Rane Compares Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Producer Anshul Garg To John Wick Creator BasilIwanyk | Bollywood News

  বুধবার, ৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Harshvardhan Rane Compares Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Producer Anshul Garg To John Wick Creator BasilIwanyk | Bollywood News


Harshvardhan Rane believes Anshul managed to create something extraordinary with his very first film.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Rs 68.3 crore net in India so far .(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa-starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat turned out to be one of the biggest surprises at the box office. Within days of the release, the film crossed the Rs 76 crore mark, becoming one of the hits of this season.

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Harshvardhan Rane praised producer Anshul Garg on his debut and compared him to John Wick’s producer Basil Iwanyk.

Just as Basil Iwanyk turned a small-scale action film into a billion-dollar global series, Harshvardhan believes Anshul managed to create something extraordinary with his very first film. Talking about the producer, Harshvardhan stated, “Anshul knows how to reach people – he feels the pulse of the audience. That’s his superpower.” He further called Anshul “The Basil Iwanyk of Bollywood.”

Anshul Garg’s Journey

Born in Rajasthan, Anshul stepped into the entertainment industry as a music producer. His musical journey began after he met Tony Kakkar at a party, which led to the inception of Desi Music Factory in 2016. Their debut track, Akhiyaan, featuring Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, and Bohemia, instantly became a hit.

In 2020 Anshul launched another record label called PlayDMF and made his debut in Bollywood film music through this label. Throughout the years, Anshul released several hit songs under his music labels and secured international collaborations. With Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Anshul stepped into another chapter in his career. The film’s four pre-release tracks instantly became massive hits, with the title song crossing 60 million views.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has earned Rs 68.3 crore net in India in its 15-day run at the box office, according to Sacnilk. The film’s producers stated it collected Rs 86 crore gross. In a social media post on Monday, Desi Movies Factory, one of the production houses behind the film, revealed that Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat had earned Rs 86.1 crore in India and Rs 15 crore overseas by the end of its second weekend. This takes the film’s global earnings to Rs 101 crore. Over the second weekend Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has surpassed the lifetime collection of Param Sundari and Bhool Chuk Maaf.

Chirag Sehgal works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuses on Indian television coverage.

Chirag Sehgal works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuses on Indian television coverage. Apart from bringing … Read More

November 05, 2025, 18:17 IST

