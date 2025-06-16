Hazel Keech Note For ‘Coolest Daddy’ Yuvraj Singh Is Unmissable

Last Updated: June 16, 2025, 13:10 IST

The endearing photo showed Yuvraj Singh enjoying quality time with his kids, Orion and Aura, in a swimming pool.

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech got married in 2016. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Father’s Day was celebrated with much love and enthusiasm, and Bollywood celebrities made sure to honour the special men in their lives. Hazel Keech joined in the celebrations by sharing an adorable picture of her husband, Yuvraj Singh, with their children, Orion and Aura. The heartwarming photo captures a tender moment of the former cricketer enjoying some quality time in the pool with his little ones. P.S. – the kids’ expressions are simply unmissable.

Along with the post, Hazel Keech wrote a sweet note for Yuvraj. It read, “Oh daddy oh, we love you so much. Happy Father’s Day to the coolest, funniest daddy we are lucky to call ours. Always with you, always love you, your shiny stars, Aura and Orion.”

Earlier, Hazel Keech took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she posted a throwback gem from her archives. The picture was taken during the time the duo was dating each other. It shows them sitting in a restaurant, flashing a vibrant smile, radiating pure love. The actress also added a note to the photo, writing, “Just a pair of cute kids having lunch, not yet knowing they were made for each other.”

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s love story is nothing short of a fairytale. During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Yuvraj recalled asking Hazel out for coffee after a meeting at a party. Since the actress did not want to give him any wrong signals and not hurt his ego either, she would say yes but switch off her phone on the day they were supposed to meet. Later, the former cricketer deleted her contact.

After three years, Hazel added Yuvraj on Facebook and agreed to meet him. “3.5 saal ke baad inhone phir ek saal mujhe chane chabaye. Uske baad jaake inhone haan boli (After three-and-a-half years, she strung me along for another year. Then, she finally said yes to me),” Yuvraj revealed.

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech tied the knot on November 30, 2016, in a wedding ceremony in Chandigarh. Five years into the wedding, the lovebirds embraced parenthood with the arrival of Orion. Their family was completed after they were blessed with the second child, a baby girl named Aura.