He Had No Money, Survived On Onions In Mumbai — Today, Saif Ali Khan & Aamir Khan Rely On Him

Becoming a star in Bollywood is not an easy job. While some fade in the crowd, others struggle to get work after their debut. This Bollywood star was one of those who relentlessly struggled to make his place in the entertainment industry.

There was a time when this actor could not even afford to have daal with roti, but now big celebrities like Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan rely on him.

The actor in question is none other than Ronit Roy, who has been entertaining both small-screen and big-screen audiences for decades.

Ronit Roy made his Bollywood debut with the film Jaan Tere Naam in 1992. For this film, he received Rs 50,000, but even after that, he faced a lot of struggles.

In various interviews, Ronit Roy described how casting directors would reject him for younger actors, stating, ‘Why cast Ronit when newcomers could do just as well?’

Previously, during an interview, Ronit Roy recalled his struggling days and shared, “There was a small dhaba near Bandra where I used to eat every day. Some days I could afford two rotis and daal. But there were days when I would order only roti because I didn’t have the money for daal. I would just order roti and onions.”

Recalling the incident, Ronit Roy revealed the dhaba owner’s generosity still stuck with him. “The dhaba owner used to give me daal and say it was daal day.” He shared, explaining he has not forgotten the person’s face.

Following his debut, Ronit Roy did a few films but still struggled to make his place in Bollywood. During this time, he received an offer for the TV serial Kammal, but before it started shooting, Ronit was cast in another Balaji Telefilm serial titled Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

His portrayal of Rishabh Bajaj in the serial gained immense popularity, which landed him his career-defining role of Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Ronit Roy soon became one of the highest-paid television actors in the country and soon found his way back into Bollywood.

Over the years, she has been seen in various popular films, including Student of the Year, Midnight’s Children, Shootout at Wadala, Ugly, BOSS, 2 States, and Kaabil, among others.