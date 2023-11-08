‘He Is A Dancer, Not An Actor’: When A Bollywood Producer Insulted Govinda At A Party

Actor Govinda made his Bollywood debut with the popular movie Ilzaam (1986), instantly winning over the audience with his exceptional dancing skills. Subsequently, he enjoyed box office success with films like Love 86 and Jeete Hain Shaan Se. Within the film industry, there was reluctance to acknowledge him as an actor initially. Many viewed him primarily as a dancer due to his early film roles, despite the fact that he possessed all the qualities of a leading man. In Govinda’s initial 3-4 movies, his dance skills garnered immense popularity, leading to people perceiving him as an actor who excelled in dancing. Govinda aimed to break away from this type casting and shed his dancer image. It’s been reported that at a film party, a producer remarked that “he is just a dancer, not an actor” and that he would retire after doing just 5-10 films.

Upon hearing the producer’s discouraging words, Govinda was deeply disheartened. He resolved to work on changing people’s perception of him. He confided in his brother, Kirti Kumar, sharing his desire to showcase his acting skills.

Govinda’s brother, Kirti Kumar, took the initiative and cast Govinda in the lead role in the movie Hatya. Released in 1988, the film achieved success, and the audience lauded Govinda for his acting abilities after watching it.

Even Govinda’s most adamant critics, who had reservations about him, had to concede that in addition to being an exceptional dancer, he also excelled as an actor and comedian. He solidified his reputation as the king of acting in subsequent films. Govinda continued to collaborate with his brother in movies like Aunty No 1, Naseeb, and Do Aankhen Barah Haath.

During a media interaction for Ganesh Chaturthi recently, Govinda shared that he has become quite selective about the projects he takes on. He emphasised, “I don’t readily accept work, but for those who believe I’m not getting offers, I’d like to say, ‘Mujhpe kripa hai Bappa ki’ (I have Lord Ganesha’s blessings). I turned down projects worth Rs 100 crore last year.”