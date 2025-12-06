He Is An Outsider, Made His Acting Debut With Anushka Sharma, Is Now A Top Bollywood Actor

It is not easy to make one’s way into the film industry. Every day, several people come to Mumbai with one aim – to become an actor. Ranveer Singh was no different. He may be a top Bollywood actor toda,y but his life wasn’t the same until a few years back.

Ranveer was born in 1985 to Jagjit Singh Bhavnani — a businessman — and his mother Anju, a homemaker. Although his grandmother once acted, his immediate family had no active film-industry connections.

Despite a comfortable upbringing, Ranveer Singh always dreamt of becoming an actor. He studied abroad, yet returned to India with hopes of breaking into cinema — aware that without film background, he’d have to earn his place.

Early years for Ranveer Singh, like everyone else, were tough. He gave several auditions, faced rejections and of course had doubts. With no prior acting or modelling work, Ranveer was only driven by an inner hunger to succeed.

It was in 2010 that he finally got his chance. Singh was cast by Yash Raj Films (YRF) for the lead in the movie Band Baaja Baaraat. The film, which also starred Anushka Sharma in the lead, became an instant hit. Ranveer gained widespread recognition — including the award for Best Male Debut.

But instead of sticking to similar roles, Ranveer began choosing diverse characters. Over the years, films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram‑Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Gully Boy established him as a leading actor able to handle romance, drama, history and gritty realism — proving his versatility.

Ranveer Singh’s success wasn’t just commercial — critics also acknowledged his craft. But soon, the actor started to face a dull period. His films like Cirkus, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and the sports drama ’83 did not work at the box office. However, even when films didn’t spark huge hits, Ranveer stayed consistent.

Now, he has made a smashing comeback with the Aditya Dhar directorial Dhurandhar. Released on December 5, the film recorded a blockbuster Day-1: ₹27 crore, the highest opening of his career. That Day-1 itself beat the opening of Saiyaara, starring debutant Ahaan Panday.