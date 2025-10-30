‘He Knows What Matters To Me’: Selena Gomez On Husband Benny Blanco’s Support For Mental Health Awareness | Hollywood News

Last Updated: October 30, 2025, 13:51 IST

At a recent event, Selena Gomez opened up about Benny Blanco’s support and what it means to her.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married on September 27.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Selena Gomez caused quite a stir on social media when she shared her wedding photographs with Benny Blanco on Instagram back in September. Dressed in a stunning halter-neck gown, Selena looked radiant, while Benny complemented her in a classic Ralph Lauren tuxedo. The couple began dating in 2023 and got engaged in December 2024. The duo first collaborated on Gomez’s album Revival.

At a recent event, when Selena was asked about Benny Blanco’s role in supporting her mental health advocacy, the singer said it was important for a partner to be morally aligned with one’s values. She added that Benny truly embodies this, constantly supporting her in every way.

Selena Gomez On Benny Blanco’s Support

Selena Gomez recently attended the 3rd Annual Rare Impact Fund event in Los Angeles. When asked what Benny’s support meant to her in promoting mental health awareness, the global icon was quick to say that they are always there for each other.

“I think it’s important to equally have anyone around you, especially a partner that understands where your values are, and what’s important to you, and if they don’t align morally, sometimes, it can be a little cloudy,” Gomez said, adding, “I know what matters to him and he knows what matters to me and we’re just there for each other.”

Watch the video here:

When asked if Benny was ready to place a bid on the event’s highlight item, Selena replied with a smile, “Yes, he’s in competition with himself, he is always like ‘I want to be a part of’ and I’m like ‘okay, you can’.”

Benny Blanco Marks One Month Of Marriage To Selena Gomez

On October 27, Benny celebrated one month of marriage to the pop icon with an adorable Instagram story showing the couple walking hand in hand along a beach.

He also shared photographs of them enjoying pizza and a private dinner together. Selena’s wedding post had over 24 million likes.

First Published: October 30, 2025, 13:51 IST

