‘He Sold Our House For A Movie’: Ranvir Shorey Recalls Being Homeless Due To His Father’s Dream

Last Updated: March 02, 2025, 15:00 IST

Ranvir Shorey revealed how his father sold their house to fund a film, leaving them homeless, while Vinay shared his own financial hardships.

Archana Puran Singh’s latest vlog features candid conversations with Ranvir Shorey and Vinay Pathak about their struggles.

Archana Puran Singh recently took her fans on a nostalgic journey through a vlog on her YouTube channel, where she spent a lively day with close friends Ranvir Shorey, Vinay Pathak, and her husband Parmeet Sethi. The group explored some of Mumbai’s iconic spots, including Juhu Beach and Prithvi Café, reminiscing about their early struggles in the industry.

During their candid conversations, Archana asked Ranvir and Vinay about their experiences during their struggling days. Ranvir shared that his biggest challenge was transitioning from having a home to being homeless, as his father had sold their house to finance a film. However, despite the hardships, he emphasized that food was never an issue. “We never reached a stage where we couldn’t afford to eat. Even while living in a rented apartment, hum bhade pe reh kar bhi mutton hi kha rahe the (we were still eating mutton),” he recalled.

Vinay also reflected on his journey, mentioning that while there were days when money was tight, they always found a way to manage. “There were times when we had no money, but it was never like we went three days without food. There was always something to fill our stomachs,” he added.

On the work front, Vinay Pathak was last seen in the film Aliya Basu Gayab Hai, alongside Raima Sen and Salim Diwan. He also starred in Disney+ Hotstar’s series Life Hill Gayi, featuring Divyenndu, Kusha Kapila, and Mukti Mohan. Meanwhile, Ranvir Shorey appeared in the web series Shekhar Home, alongside Kay Kay Menon, Kriti Kulhari, Rasika Dugal, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, which is currently streaming on JioCinema.

As for Archana Puran Singh, she was last seen in Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao. Up next, she will be seen in Kapil Sharma’s highly anticipated comedy show, The Great India Kapil Show, which is set to premiere on Netflix this year.