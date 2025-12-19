He Started Career With Rs 80, Got Debut Film Offer At Friend’s Wedding, His Love Story With Fan Made Headlines

Hindi cinema has witnessed many stars who didn’t become leading men, yet ruled millions of hearts. Their presence on screen alone was enough to light up a scene.

This actor was one such legend, a master of comic timing, a performer so natural that even superstars admired him.

Still guessing? That unforgettable star is none other than Om Prakash, who has always immersed himself in every role he has played.

Born on December 19, 1919, in Lahore (now Pakistan), Om Prakash Chhibber found his love for acting at a very young age. His journey began on stage. As a child, he participated in Ramleela, and astonishingly, his first role was that of Sita.

Om Prakash also had a deep passion for music. At just 12, he began learning classical music and later joined All India Radio in 1937. He was paid just Rs 25 per month. He became famous as “Fatehdin” on radio, and his voice won hearts across Lahore and Punjab, but cinema was his ultimate dream.

Om Prakash’s entry into Bollywood was as filmy as he was. While entertaining guests at a wedding, he caught the attention of renowned filmmaker Dalsukh Pancholi.

He noticed him and offered him a role in the film Daasi. Much to everyone’s surprise, Om Prakash received just 80 rupees for his first film.

The film didn’t give him much recognition, and after initial struggles, he found success with his villainous role in Lakhpati. The 1949 film opened doors to a glorious career in supporting roles.

From Padosan and Chupke Chupke to Namak Halal, Sharaabi, and Amar Prem, Om Prakash acted in over 300 films, becoming cinema’s most trusted performer between 1950 and 1980.

His chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan was most loved. Characters like Daddu and Munshi Lal remain etched in the memories of generations.

Besides acting, Om Prakash has also tried his hand at film production. He produced films like Sanjog, Jahaan Ara, and Gateway of India.

His personal life was also in the news. He was reportedly in a relationship with a woman who used to visit the studio daily just to see Om Prakash.