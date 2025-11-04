He Waited 33 Years For His First National Award, Once Didn’t Have Rs 100 To Visit Home

Many Bollywood actors have spoken candidly about their journeys through tough times, from financial struggles and mental health battles to challenging childhoods.

Did you know there was once a superstar who didn’t even have Rs 100 to make it back home? Here’s a clue: He recently celebrated his 60th birthday and is affectionately called the ‘King’ of Bollywood.

Still not there? We are talking about Shah Rukh Khan. Before achieving stardom, he was a middle-class young man from Delhi who faced significant struggles, including the loss of his parents and financial hardships.

In a recent chat with Radio Nasha, Viveck Vaswani shared an unheard story of his first meeting with SRK and how they bonded over a cigarette and a shared movie outing.

Vivek shared that they first met at a Coffee shop when a waiter told him, “A TV star has come and needs a cigarette.”

After the first meeting, their conversation progressed and the duo decided to watch a film together. It was James Cameron’s The Abyss.

After the film ended, SRK didn’t have money to get home and asked Viveck for Rs 100. Instead, Viveck offered him a ride to filmmaker Aziz Mirza’s office in Bandra where SRK was staying.

On the way home, Viveck’s car ran out of petrol so he invited SRK to his place. The superstar slept in Viveck’s pyjamas and woke up at 6:30 in the evening.

In Viveck’s words, “I made him shower and he said, ‘In Delhi, we don’t bathe in winters.’ I told him, ‘In Mumbai, we do — or my mother won’t let you sit at the dining table.”

Viveck Vaswani took the superstar out for dinner. Together, they went to Church Street and ordered all his favourite dishes like Butter Chicken, Tandoori Chicken, Chicken Tikka and Coke.

In a light-hearted remark, Viveck joked that almost everything SRK loves starts with the letter ‘C’, Cola, Coffee, Cigarettes, Chicken, Cinema and even Gauri’s surname, Chibber.