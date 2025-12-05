He Was Eliminated From Reality Show, Failed To Make A Mark In Bollywood, And Now He Rules Global Artist List

Known for his romantic and soulful melodies, this Bollywood singer has defined an entire generation’s playlist.

The euphoria surrounding his charming voice is incredibly huge. And his voice rules hearts and streaming charts like no other artist in India’s music industry.

Touted to be the ‘King of Playback Singing,’ he has been one of the biggest singing sensations that Bollywood has had since the time he made his debut, and Spotify’s Wrapped 2025 list is proof of his fandom.

Yes, you guessed that right. We are talking about Arijit Singh, who continues his unrivalled dominace not just in India but also on global charts too.

Arijit has emerged as India’s top artist for the seventh consecutive year and ninth globally on Spotify Wrapped 2025.

While Bad Bunny claimed the top spot among global artists in the streaming platform’s list, featuring the songs, artists and albums of the year, Arijit beat icons like Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and Kanye West, proving his massive popularity and the growing influence of Indian music worldwide.

Not the first time. The singer has also surpassed Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Drake and Justin Bieber to become the most-followed artist on Spotify globally in July 2025, reaching over 151 million followers.

But many might not know his hard work for this unmatched popularity. Arijit’s journey as one of the most talented and sought-after singers of the country in just over a decade is an inspiring tale.

He started his journey at the age of 18 with reality show Fame Gurukul and went on to become an overnight sensation with Aashiqui 2’s Tum Hi Ho in 2011.

The singer has also bagged one National Award (for Binte Dil from Padmavat) and several Filmfare Awards till date.

Coming back to the Spotify Wrapped 2025 list, Shreya Ghoshal and Pritam took the second and third spots. AR Rahman, Anirudh Ravichander, Sachin-Jigar, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Tanishk Bagchi and Masoom Sharma also dominated the list.