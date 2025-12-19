He Was Over 140 Kg, Diagnosed With Type-2 Diabetes, Shed 50 Kg With Three Simple Steps

A familiar face from Indian television and cinema stunned audiences with a dramatic physical transformation. Known for his commanding screen presence, the actor shed over 50 kilos, sparking curiosity and widespread conversation.

For years, his weight became part of his public image even as his performances remained memorable. Behind the scenes though, he faced health concerns which eventually pushed him to rethink about life choices.

The actor is Ram Kapoor. He is popular for his redefining television romance and has also featured in multiple Bollywood films. Earlier this year, the 52-year-old actor reflected on his transformation journey in detailed interviews.

Ram Kapoor revealed that his motivation was never appearance-driven. His wife, Gautami Kapoor, stayed silent about his weight for nearly 15 years but growing concerns around his type-2 diabetes forced serious self-reflection.

He admitted being obese at nearly 140 kilos for two decades. Despite losing 30 kilos twice earlier, the weight returned each time, highlighting how temporary solutions failed.

This time, Kapoor focused entirely on mindset rather than dieting. He explained that long-term health came from consistency and discipline, not crash diets. What helped him was a permanent lifestyle correction instead of short-term goal.

His routine includes eating only two meals a day and strictly avoiding food after sunset. Kapoor maintained this rule even during late-night parties emphasising that discipline was more important to him than the convenience or social settings.

The transformation led to speculation online, with many accusing him of using Ozempic, a diabetes medication often misused for rapid weight loss. Kapoor addressed the rumors directly instead of ignoring them.

Clarifying his stance, Kapoor said he did not take shortcuts but defended medical assistance when prescribed. He stated that supervised treatment should not be shamed if doctors recommend it for health reasons.

Beyond fitness, Kapoor’s career spans decades across mediums. He worked with Saif Ali Khan and Riteish Deshmukh in Humshakals and left an indelible mark on television with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

His filmography includes Udaan, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, and Jolly LLB 3, while his digital work features Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. Each phase reflects reinvention rather than reliance on past success.