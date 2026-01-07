He Was The ‘Ideal Pati’ & ‘Sanskari Beta’ On TV, Worked With Salman Khan In Wanted, Was Arrested In Sexual Assault Case

The actor remains a familiar name for many Hindi film and television viewers. While the actor gave several notable performances throughout his career, he never followed a smooth or predictable path. Inder’s journey in the industry was marked by early promise, unexpected setbacks, controversy, and repeated attempts to bounce back. Years after his death, his story still stands as a reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in showbiz.

Born on August 26, 1973, in Jaipur, he moved to Mumbai with dreams of becoming an actor. He made his Bollywood debut in 1996 with Masoom, and soon after began appearing in supporting roles across several films. During the late 1990s, Inder was seen as a young actor with potential, especially as he started getting opportunities to work alongside established stars.

Inder Kumar Saraf worked in several hit films like Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Ghoonghat, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Gaja Gamini, Maa Tujhhe Salaam and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge. However, just when his career seemed to be finding some stability, Inder suffered a serious injury that forced him into prolonged bed rest.

While shooting for an action scene for the movie Maseeha in 2002, Inder fell from a helicopter and broke his vertebrae. The doctor advised him to take bed rest, and he was left bedridden for almost 5 years after the incident. The forced pause proved damaging as offers slowed down, projects moved on without him, and by the time he recovered, the landscape had already changed.

Despite the setback, Inder did not step away completely. He continued to take on roles when opportunities came his way, appearing in the Bengali film Agnipath and several other films that flopped. While these films kept him visible, he largely remained on the sidelines rather than at the centre of mainstream success.

His most notable return to the big screen came much later with Wanted in 2009. Directed by Prabhu Deva and starring Salman Khan, the film turned out to be a massive hit and changed the course of Hindi commercial cinema at the time. For Inder, it marked a comeback after a long gap. Though his role was not the lead, the success of Wanted briefly brought him back into public attention and reminded audiences of his screen presence.

Alongside films, Inder also tried his hand at television. He became part of the hugely popular daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where he stepped into the role of Mihir Virani for a short period. Even though his time on the show was limited, it connected him to a new generation of viewers and kept him in the public eye during a phase when film work was inconsistent.

However, the later years of Inder Kumar’s life were overshadowed by controversy. In 2014, a model accused him of sexual assault, claiming he had promised her work in films. Inder denied the allegations and maintained that the relationship was consensual. Police had said Inder Kumar Saraf was arrested for allegedly raping and assaulting a 23-year-old model on the pretext of getting her roles in movies, PTI reported.

The case drew heavy media attention and further affected his already fragile career. In an interview with Mid-Day, Inder said that the industry did not step up to help him during the controversy. He said, “When I got arrested, my daughter fell ill. My wife, Pallavi, asked for help to bail me out, but no one came forward.”

He further said, “It is difficult for me to get a house on rent now. My stuff is lying in a warehouse, and we are living at a friend’s place. Only one person stood by us, Dolly Bindra; other than her, my wife and I didn’t receive a single phone call from anyone in the film industry.”