He Worked With Anil Kapoor And Sridevi In Mr India, Showed Up For An Ad Shoot And Vomited On Ranveena Tandon

Whether it is a film, television show, or even an advertisement, there are many hilarious or unforgettable stories that happen on the shooting floor and stay on the set.

Only a few behind-the-scenes stories come to the knowledge of fans, and this is one such story shared by actress Raveena Tandon.

During her appearance on Zee TV’s talk show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, she recalled an expensive Cadbury commercial she shot with a young Aftab Shivdasani.

It was a regular ad shoot until 10-year-old Aftab suddenly vomited on her hand.

She explained that Aftab had eaten so much chocolate during the retakes that he ended up feeling sick.

She added, “Safed set tha ekdum… agar set kharab ho gaya toh hum logon ko sooli se latka denge.”

She said, “As soon as he started gagging, Prahlad started shouting: ‘Don’t let him puke on the set… not a single drop should fall.’”

Acting on impulse under the pressure, Tandon extended her hands for the child to vomit into.

She said, “Fat karke maine apna haath aise aage kiya aur aankhein band kar li.”

“Aur Aftab mere haath pe ulti kar raha hai, thook raha hai woh chocolate… main bhaag rahi hoon,” Tandon added.

She shared, “I am running away with it, throwing it away, washing my hands, and this Prahlad is standing next to me and laughing.”