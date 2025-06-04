Advertise here
বৃহস্পতিবার , ৫ জুন ২০২৫ | ২২শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Heads Of State Trailer: Priyanka Chopra Steals The Show As MI6 Agent Noel Bisset

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ৫, ২০২৫ ৪:০০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Heads Of State Trailer: Priyanka Chopra Steals The Show As MI6 Agent Noel Bisset


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Priyanka Chopra wows fans as MI6 agent Noel Bisset in Heads of State trailer, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena.

Priyanka Chopra’s fierce MI6 avatar in Heads of State trailer wins fans over.

Priyanka Chopra’s fierce MI6 avatar in Heads of State trailer wins fans over.

Prime Video has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming action-comedy Heads of State, and fans are already raving about Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ fierce turn as MI6 agent Noel Bisset. Starring alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, Chopra plays a crucial role in the globe-trotting adventure directed by Ilya Naishuller.

The 2-minute-46-second trailer introduces UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Elba) and US President Will Derringer (Cena), who are caught in a public rivalry that threatens international stability. But when a foreign enemy targets them, the two leaders are forced to join forces. Enter MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka), whose mission is to protect them and help stop a conspiracy that could spark global chaos.

Also featuring Paddy Considine, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Stephen Root, and Sarah Niles, the film promises a blend of high-stakes action and witty one-liners with nostalgic nods to ‘90s buddy comedies.

Since the trailer’s release, fans have been praising Priyanka’s commanding screen presence. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Noel Bisset is a potential MOTHER y’all #PriyankaChopra.” Another said, “Priyanka Chopra Jonas, so proud, so excited, I can’t wait !!!!” Several others commented on how the trailer reminded them of her Quantico days. One Instagram user wrote, “Oh my!! It’s reminding me of Quantico.” Others called the trailer “the best ever,” with fans dubbing her a “Queen” and insisting, “Pri steals the show.”

According to the official press note, Heads of State is described as “a global adventure blending explosive action and sharp comedic banter that takes audiences on the run and for a thrilling ride.” Naishuller, best known for Hardcore Henry and Nobody, brings his signature kinetic style to the film, which marks the first onscreen reunion of Elba and Cena since The Suicide Squad.

Heads of State will stream globally on Prime Video starting July 2.

authorimg

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, …Read More

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, … Read More

    First Published:
News movies » hollywood » Heads Of State Trailer: Priyanka Chopra Steals The Show As MI6 Agent Noel Bisset



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Poison Taste: বিষ কেমন খেতে? কিশোর মনের অদ্ভূত কৌতূহল, মর্মান্তিক পরিণতি নবম শ্রেণির ছাত্রের!
Poison Taste: বিষ কেমন খেতে? কিশোর মনের অদ্ভূত কৌতূহল, মর্মান্তিক পরিণতি নবম শ্রেণির ছাত্রের!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Heads Of State Trailer: Priyanka Chopra Steals The Show As MI6 Agent Noel Bisset
Heads Of State Trailer: Priyanka Chopra Steals The Show As MI6 Agent Noel Bisset
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Burdwan Mini Zoo: এল চিতাবাঘ মনা ও শিবানী, আকর্ষণ বাড়লো বর্ধমানের রমনাবাগান মিনি জু-র!
Burdwan Mini Zoo: এল চিতাবাঘ মনা ও শিবানী, আকর্ষণ বাড়লো বর্ধমানের রমনাবাগান মিনি জু-র!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Indian Cricket ইডেনে ভারতীয় দলের ম্যাচের সূচিতে বদল! ওয়েস্ট ইন্ডিজ নয় দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকার খেলা হবে কলকাতায় Team Indias match against West Indies will not be held in Kolkata Eden will get alternative match
Indian Cricket ইডেনে ভারতীয় দলের ম্যাচের সূচিতে বদল! ওয়েস্ট ইন্ডিজ নয় দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকার খেলা হবে কলকাতায় Team Indias match against West Indies will not be held in Kolkata Eden will get alternative match
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
প্রেমিকার মৃত্যু! হয়েছিল থানা-পুলিশ! ভারতের ‘নতুন যুবরাজ’ আবার প্রেমে পড়লেন!

প্রেমিকার মৃত্যু! হয়েছিল থানা-পুলিশ! ভারতের ‘নতুন যুবরাজ’ আবার প্রেমে পড়লেন!

 অক্টোবর মাসজুড়ে লায়ন্সের সেবা কর্মসূচি ঘোষণা

অক্টোবর মাসজুড়ে লায়ন্সের সেবা কর্মসূচি ঘোষণা

 এভারেস্ট ছুঁয়েই নিখোঁজ! ১৭ ঘণ্টা শেষে হিলারি স্টেপের কাছে উদ্ধার শিক্ষক সুব্রতর নিথর দেহ, অসুস্থ সঙ্গী রূম্পা Subrata Ghosh from Ranaghat who Summit Mount everest on thursday 15th May died near Hillary Step body recovered

এভারেস্ট ছুঁয়েই নিখোঁজ! ১৭ ঘণ্টা শেষে হিলারি স্টেপের কাছে উদ্ধার শিক্ষক সুব্রতর নিথর দেহ, অসুস্থ সঙ্গী রূম্পা Subrata Ghosh from Ranaghat who Summit Mount everest on thursday 15th May died near Hillary Step body recovered

 শাবিপ্রবি— মামলা প্রত্যাহারে রাত ১০টা পর্যন্ত আল্টিমেটাম

শাবিপ্রবি— মামলা প্রত্যাহারে রাত ১০টা পর্যন্ত আল্টিমেটাম

 অ্যান্ড্রয়েড ১১ নিয়ে জেরবার? এই ট্রিকগুলো কাজে আসবেই– News18 Bangla

অ্যান্ড্রয়েড ১১ নিয়ে জেরবার? এই ট্রিকগুলো কাজে আসবেই– News18 Bangla

 Asian Track Cycling: Ronaldo creates national record on way to men’s sprint semis on Day 4 | More sports News

Asian Track Cycling: Ronaldo creates national record on way to men’s sprint semis on Day 4 | More sports News

 Tokyo Olympics: Indian women’s hockey team braces up for tough Australia challenge in pursuit of history | Tokyo Olympics News

Tokyo Olympics: Indian women’s hockey team braces up for tough Australia challenge in pursuit of history | Tokyo Olympics News

 Viswanathan Anand beats Magnus Carlsen in blitz event of Norway Chess, finishes fourth | Chess News

Viswanathan Anand beats Magnus Carlsen in blitz event of Norway Chess, finishes fourth | Chess News

 শীতের আগেই ইউক্রেন থেকে শস্য রফতানি বাড়াবে জাতিসংঘ

শীতের আগেই ইউক্রেন থেকে শস্য রফতানি বাড়াবে জাতিসংঘ

 Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Fasting Rules and Significance

Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Fasting Rules and Significance
Advertise here