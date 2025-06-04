Heads Of State Trailer: Priyanka Chopra Steals The Show As MI6 Agent Noel Bisset

Last Updated: June 05, 2025, 03:30 IST

Prime Video has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming action-comedy Heads of State, and fans are already raving about Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ fierce turn as MI6 agent Noel Bisset. Starring alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, Chopra plays a crucial role in the globe-trotting adventure directed by Ilya Naishuller.

The 2-minute-46-second trailer introduces UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Elba) and US President Will Derringer (Cena), who are caught in a public rivalry that threatens international stability. But when a foreign enemy targets them, the two leaders are forced to join forces. Enter MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka), whose mission is to protect them and help stop a conspiracy that could spark global chaos.

Also featuring Paddy Considine, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Stephen Root, and Sarah Niles, the film promises a blend of high-stakes action and witty one-liners with nostalgic nods to ‘90s buddy comedies.

Since the trailer’s release, fans have been praising Priyanka’s commanding screen presence. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Noel Bisset is a potential MOTHER y’all #PriyankaChopra.” Another said, “Priyanka Chopra Jonas, so proud, so excited, I can’t wait !!!!” Several others commented on how the trailer reminded them of her Quantico days. One Instagram user wrote, “Oh my!! It’s reminding me of Quantico.” Others called the trailer “the best ever,” with fans dubbing her a “Queen” and insisting, “Pri steals the show.”

According to the official press note, Heads of State is described as “a global adventure blending explosive action and sharp comedic banter that takes audiences on the run and for a thrilling ride.” Naishuller, best known for Hardcore Henry and Nobody, brings his signature kinetic style to the film, which marks the first onscreen reunion of Elba and Cena since The Suicide Squad.

Heads of State will stream globally on Prime Video starting July 2.

