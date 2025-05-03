Advertise here
৩ মে ২০২৫
Heartbroken Sonam Kapoor Pays Last Respects To Grandmother Nirmal Kapoor | Watch

Sonam Kapoor arrived at the Kapoor residence to bid farewell to her late grandmother, Nirmal Kapoor. Farah, Karan, Raveena and others joined in.

Sonam Kapoor seen in a somber mood as she arrives to pay tribute to her grandmother Nirmal Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor was seen arriving at the Kapoor residence in Mumbai late Thursday night to pay her last respects to her grandmother, Nirmal Kapoor. Dressed in a loose-fitting black ensemble and oversized glasses, Sonam looked visibly distraught as she stepped out of her car, brushing her hair back while walking past photographers.

The actress, who is the eldest daughter in the Kapoor family and daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, maintained a solemn expression as she joined her extended family in mourning the matriarch’s passing.

Nirmal Kapoor, wife of Raj Kapoor’s cousin Surinder Kapoor and mother to Anil, Boney and Sanjay Kapoor, passed away on Friday, prompting an outpouring of grief across the industry. Several celebrities have since visited the Kapoor residence to offer condolences, including Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Javed Akhtar and Rajkumar Santoshi.

Farah Khan, Karan Johar and Raveena Tandon also arrived at the home on Friday night to pay their tributes. Raveena was accompanied by her daughter, Rasha Thadani. Karan, Raveena, and Farah share a long-standing association with the Kapoor family and have collaborated with Anil Kapoor on numerous film projects over the years.

Earlier in the day, Janhvi Kapoor was seen outside the residence, looking emotional as she was comforted by her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Khushi Kapoor, too, appeared somber while greeting visitors. Their father Boney Kapoor stood at the entrance, receiving guests and acknowledging their support.

Among the younger set, Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan were seen rushing in to be with their close friend Janhvi and Shanaya. Actor Vedang Raina, who is rumoured to be dating Khushi Kapoor, was also spotted arriving quietly to pay his respects.

Nirmal Kapoor had long been a pillar of strength within the Kapoor family, often spotted at family gatherings and industry functions. Her passing marks the end of an era and has left a deep void among her loved ones.

