‘He’ll Be Proud Of His Dad’: Vicky Kaushal Dedicates Best Actor Award To His Son In Emotional Speech | Bollywood News

Vicky Kaushal, attending an award show for the first time after becoming a father, dedicated his Best Actor award for Chhaava to his newborn son, calling him a blessing.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on November 7, 2025, and since then, both of them have been busy enjoying this new phase in their life. This week, Vicky Kaushal travelled out of town for the first time to attend an award show where he was honoured with the Best Actor award for his performance in Chhaava. After receiving the award, the actor gave a beautiful, heartwarming speech as he dedicated his award to his little one.

Vicky was honoured with the Best Actor award at the NDTV Indian of the Year event last night, and after receiving the award, he gave a heartwarming speech, saying, “Thank you for this honour. This is truly, truly special. It’s a humbling honour. This award is for my family and my little one, who has come in as a blessing. Thank you so much. First time I’m out of town after becoming a father. I’m sure when he grows up and watches this, he’ll be proud of his dad.”

When asked about the challenges he is facing as a new father, Vicky shared, “It is too new to feel any challenges. It’s all magical right now. It’s all very blissful right now… I don’t know, main shabdon mein nahi bayaan kar sakta ke kya feeling hai (I can’t describe the feeling in words). There are all sorts of objectives that I can say, but it’s just a very special feeling, and truly God has been very kind. The family is very happy, and this one is for my entire family and especially for him.” The actor went on to add he is now ‘better at changing diapers than acting.’

About Vicky Kaushal’s Work Front

On the work front, Vicky delivered one of India’s highest-grossing films of 2025, Chhaava. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the epic historical drama collected over Rs 800 crore worldwide at the box office. Vicky will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Love & War. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Vicky Kaushal made his debut as the lead in Masaan (2015), which gained critical acclaim, followed by Raazi (2018) and Sanju (2018). However, his performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) solidified his position as a star, earning him the National Film Award for Best Actor.

